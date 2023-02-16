Notre Dame has secured eight hard commits for the 2024 college football season, seven of whom are blue chip recruits. The Fighting Irish are expecting some major impact players from this class, particularly at the quarterback and wide receiver positions where CJ Carr and Cam Williams headline the class so far.

Standouts at QB and WR

One player who stands out is four-star quarterback CJ Carr, ranked the number three QB by ESPN and number four by Rivals in the 2024 college football class. Carr will likely compete for the starting quarterback spot in 2024, alongside four-star Kenny Minchey. Minchey will be a freshman at South Bend in 2023.

At wide receiver, Notre Dame has landed Cam Williams, a four-star recruit and the fifth-ranked receiver in the class according to consensus rankings. Williams will join a strong group of freshmen receivers from the 2023 class, including four-stars Braylon James, Rico Flores, and Jaden Greathouse. The future of the Notre Dame receiving corps is…in good hands!

Notre Dame will also be adding Rivals’ number one running back, Aneyas Williams, to their roster in 2024. Williams may have the opportunity to sit and learn behind Audric Estime, who will then be a senior, before taking on a larger role in college football.

On the offensive side, the Fighting Irish have also secured tight end Jack Larsen and offensive lineman Peter Jones. Both players will be eager to make an impact over their time at Notre Dame.

Not a lot on D incoming so far

Defensively, Notre Dame has secured ESPN 300 defensive lineman, the deliciously named Owen Wafle, who will likely sit and wait for his opportunity to contribute. Two cornerbacks, Leonard Moore and Karson Hobbs, will also be joining the Irish in 2024. However, with ten cornerbacks currently on the roster and only a few seniors leaving next year, it may be a challenge for these two recruits to make an immediate impact.

It’s worth noting that head coach Marcus Freeman is still building his roster, as this is only his second year with the team. It will be exciting to see how Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class develops and contributes to the team’s success in the coming years.

Overall, Notre Dame’s 2024 recruiting class looks promising especially on offense, with several high-ranked recruits at key positions. With the addition of these players, the Fighting Irish are setting themselves up for continued success in college football.