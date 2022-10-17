CJ Cup Preview | Best Betting Picks, Predictions and Golf Odds

After Keegan Bradley triumphed last week on the PGA Tour at the Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club, this week attentions turn to the CJ Cup from Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, South Carolina, USA.

After a superb weekend of winning betting picks after Keegan Bradley won the Zozo Championship at a spectacular price of +3000, we are back again this week looking to make it back-to-back PGA Tour winning betting selections.

Following the Zozo Championship last week, the PGA Tour is back on American soil, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in South Carolina? So without further ado, here are our 2022 CJ Cup betting picks and predictions as we bid to select the winner this week from Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, South Carolina, USA.

CJ Cup Betting Promos & Free Bet Offers

CJ Cup Preview

After a compelling Zozo Championship last week at Narashino Country Club, this week is the turn of the CJ Cup. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading back to North America this week, looking to get their 2022/23 PGA tour season’s off to a positive start. Golf in America is always a delight, with the CJ Cup making it’s first appearance in the States after three years in South Korea.

The CJ Cup field will be hopeful of winning a sizable share of the extraordinary $10,500,000 prize pot. This is gradually becoming a bigger tournament each year on the PGA Tour, and certainly one that attracts big crowds and high viewing figures on television too.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as two-time major championship winner, Justin Thomas, the super consistent, Xander Schauffele, and last year’s CJ Cup champion, Rory McIlroy, all feature in a star studded field of extreme golfing talent.

Last year, Rory McIlroy triumphed after finishing on -25 par after the four days of golfing action. The Northern Irishman comes to Congaree Golf Club this week aiming to defend his 2021 title on a new course for this particular event. He is priced at +700 with BetOnline to walk away with back-to-back victories here in the CJ Cup.

Taking a look at the track itself, Congaree Golf Club is a fine piece of architecture. It is situated right on the south coast of South Carolina, is a par 71 and measures 7,685 yards in length. The course has some stunning scenery, including tight fairways, sloping greens and some treacherous water hazards, as well as a quite stunning backdrop.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 CJ Cup event this week from Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, South Carolina, USA.

CJ Cup Betting Picks

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

CJ Cup Tip 1: Collin Morikawa To Win @ +3000 with BetOnline

Our first selection and tip to win the 2022 CJ Cup this week from Congaree, is the American golfing sensation and former world number two, Collin Morikawa.

The 25-year-old took the PGA tour by storm a few years back when he turned professional. Morikawa has already won two major championships as well as wining the Race to Dubai over on the DP World Tour in 2021. Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship as well as winning the 149th Open Championship last year. On his day, Morikawa is arguably one of the best, if not the best player in the world.

His consistency off the tee and from the fairway makes Morikawa one of the best players when competing at his best. Although Morikawa has dropped to number nine in the Official World Golf Rankings, he is still one of the best golfers on the planet and just a click of the fingers away from finding his best form again.

This course should suit Morikawa, who has given positive signs in recent weeks that he is rediscovering his best form. If he can get the putter rolling and find his best iron display from the fairways, Morikawa will be a huge threat this week at the CJ Cup.

He is getting back to somewhere near his best and certainly capable of winning this tournament. No wonder he is amongst the favorites here and hence is our selection for this event.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of +3000 with BetOnline.

CJ Cup Tip 2: Rickie Fowler To Win and Each-Way @ +6600 with BetOnline

Our each-way selection this week at the CJ Cup is former world number four and PGA Tour favorite, Rickie Fowler.

Fowler has had an incredibly tough time on the PGA Tour in the past year or two, falling out of the Top 50 best golfers in the world. From being in contention at several major championships to not even qualifying to play in them was a tough pill to swallow for the fans favorite.

The 33-year-old looks somewhere back to near his best last week at the Zozo Championship, where he finished in second place, just one shot behind Keegan Bradley. Fowler had the lead after 54 holes, but couldn’t find an under par round on the final day to get over the line to get into the PGA tour winners circle for the first time since 2019.

We think that last week’s showing in Japan will have filled Fowler full of confidence ahead of this week back on American soil. We can see Fowler continuing his good form and putting in a positive display at the CJ Cup this week.

A great golfer on his day and lots of positive signs that he is rediscovering his best form. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of +6600 with BetOnline.

Other notable mentions

Although Morikawa and Fowler are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Justin Thomas @ +1200, Scottie Scheffler @ +1600, Jordan Spieth @ +2500, Cameron Young @ +3300 and Mito Pereira @ +8500. All prices are with BetOnline.

CJ Cup Betting Odds

Already claimed the CJ Cup golf betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners. Check out the chart below for the best PGA Tour golf odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Here is a list of BetOnline‘s prices for the upcoming golf this week:

CJ Cup Golfers Odds Play Rory McIlroy +700 Jon Rahm +1000 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1600 Viktor Hovland +2200 Matt Fitzpatrick +2200 Sung-Jae Im +2200 Jordan Spieth +2500 Kegan Bradley +2800 Max Homa +2800 Collin Morikawa +3000 Sam Burns +3000 Tom Kim +3300 Cameron Young +3300 Hideki Matsuyama +4000 Shane Lowry +4000

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change