With the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans picking No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2023 NFL Draft, football fans might not have to wait long to see this rivalry play out on the gridiron. Carolina will host the Texans during the 2023 season, meaning there’s a strong possibility that Stroud and Young could go up against one another early in their NFL rookie seasons.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young are two of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Carolina Panthers own No. 1 overall pick and the Houston Texans are picking second overall. Both teams are expected to select quarterbacks with their first-round picks.

For most of the college football season and leading up to the NFL Draft, Young was expected to be the No. 1 overall pick.

But after both quarterbacks met with the Panthers’ ownership, management, and coaches, Stroud has emerged as the clear favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

This would mean that Young would fall to No. 2 and presumably be selected as the quarterback of the future in Houston, setting the stage for the newly drafted quarterbacks to face off against each other as rookies.

While the NFL schedule has not been set, teams already know their opponents.

Carolina will be hosting the Texans in one of the team’s eight home games in 2023.

We could see Bryce Young and CJ Stroud face off in Charlotte next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/JUKIQtKjIz — Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) March 23, 2023

Could CJ Stroud Go No. 1 Overall to Carolina?

Stroud dazzled scouts at his Ohio State Pro Day with excellent mechanics and perfect ball placement.

The Buckeyes’ quarterback put on a show and the Panthers’ coaches were quick to notice, setting up a meeting with Stroud shortly after his throwing session.

It was then that former NFL quarterback and current Carolina Panthers’ QB coach Josh McCown may have tipped Carolina’s hand with the No. 1 overall pick.

After meeting with Stroud, McCown appeared to end off their conversation with a friendly but leading goodbye.

McCown appears to tell Stroud, “Maybe when you live in Charlotte, we’ll find a court.”

Watch their encounter below.

Did #Panthers coach Josh McCown tell CJ Stroud: “Maybe when you live in Charlotte we’ll find a court.” ? 👀pic.twitter.com/an4SsDGZ1H — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 22, 2023

Sportsbooks Adjust NFL Draft Odds After Alabama’s Pro Day

It appears that the oddsmakers aren’t taking McCown’s comments lightly.

According to the top online sportsbooks, there is a new favorite to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

After meeting with Panthers ownership, management, and coaches, Stroud’s odds to be the No. 1 pick moved from +165 to -350, indicating that he now owns a 78 percent chance of being selected by Carolina.

