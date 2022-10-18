CJ Stroud Still Heisman Trophy Favorite But Hendon Hooker Closing In After Tennessee Win Over Alabama

Ohio State were on a bye this week, but their quarterback CJ Stroud still remains slight odds on favorite the Heisman Trophy. His closest competitors were in action in this big college football weekend, and put in huge performances. Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker steered his Volunteers team to a 52-49 win over Alabama, and Blake Corum helped Michigan to a big win over Penn State. With the race for the Heisman Trophy heating up, we take a look at the current odds from BetOnline.

Best Betting Sites for College Football

CJ Stroud (QB, Ohio State) | Heisman Trophy Odds: -105 with BetOnline

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud was idle this week, but his body of work over the season so far means he retains his places as odds on favorite. In just six games, he has racked up 24 passing touchdowns with just three interceptions. His QB rating of 207.6 is 20 points higher than that of his closest competitor. He is definitely a worthy favorite and his price is likely justified at this point of the season.

Up next: Iowa @ Ohio State -28.5pts | O/U: 49.5

Hendon Hooker (QB, Tennessee) | Heisman Trophy Odds: +500 with BetOnline

Tennesse quarterback Hendon Hooker led his Volunteers to a massive 52-49 over then number three ranked Alabama on Saturday. He is responsible for a total of 18 touchdowns this season. He has 15 through the air, five of which went to Jalin Hyatt in the game against the Crimson Tide.

Hooker has been impressive in leading Tennessee to their 6-0 start and will have a big chance to rack up more numbers on Saturday when they take on Tennessee-Martin at Neyland Stadium. That is providing the goalposts are back in place. If you like Hooker for Heisman, now is probably the time to back him since his price isn’t getting bigger, at least in the next week or so.

Up next: Tennessee-Martin @ Tennessee Currently OTB

Blake Corum (RB, Michigan) | Heisman Trophy Odds: +1000 with BetOnline

Michigan’s workhorse running back Blake Corum has been the most impressive non-quarterback of the season so far. This weekend, the much vaunted run defense of Penn State couldn’t get close to stopping the Michigan running game. In tandem with his teammate Donovan Edwards, they helped Michigan rack up 418 rushing yards. Corum himself went for 28 carries, 166 yards and two touchdowns.

He is currently one of only two running backs with over 900 yards on the season and leads the NCAAF with thirteen rushing touchdowns. He gets to put his feet up this week as Michigan are on a bye.

Up Next: Bye

Caleb Williams (QB, USC) | Heisman Trophy Odds: +1200 with BetOnline

USC’s Caleb Williams is coming off the back of a tough 42-43 loss to Utah on Saturday. Utah went for a late two-point conversion to seal the win and USC couldn’t muster anything in the final 45 seconds or so. Despite the result, Williams had another good game. He was 25/42 for 381 yards and five touchdowns. He also added 57 yards on the ground and there wasn’t really much else he could have done to avoid this defeat.

Williams is now responsible for 22 total touchdowns on the season and for our money, his numbers are even more impressive than those of Hendon Hooker. With that being said, if Tennessee goes undefeated, he is unlikely to poll better than him. Williams gets to relax this week as USC is on a bye.

Up Next: Bye

Bryce Young (QB, Alabama) | Heisman Trophy Odds: +2000 with BetOnline

Last season’s Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young is coming off the back of the rough Tennessee defeat despite his team putting up 49 points. Young himself had a statistically good game, going 35/52 for 455 yards with two touchdowns.

There is a path to another Heisman for Young, but it is difficult to justify his current price of +2000. There are other options that provide much better value at this moment.

Up Next: Mississippi State @ Alabama -20.5 | O/U 61.5