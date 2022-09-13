Claim $1000 College Football Betting Promo | NCAA Week 3 Betting Offer

Into week 3 of the new NCAA College Football season with bundles of games to look forward to and by using our exclusive NFL promo code INSIDERS, you can get $1,000 in FREE BETS to use on any of the week 3 fixtures.



NCAA Week 3 Fixtures (Sept 16 – 17, 2022)

Friday, September 16

Florida State at Louisville 7:30pm

Air Force at Wyoming 8:00pm

Saturday, September 17

Wofford at Virginia Tech 11:00am

Oklahoma at Nebraska 12:00pm

LIU at Kent State 12:00pm

Youngstown State at Kentucky 12:00pm

WKU at Indiana 12:00pm

Texas State at Baylor 12:00pm

Southern Illinois at Northwestern 12:00pm

Purdue at Syracuse 12:00pm

Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio) (in Cincinnati, OH) 12:00pm

UConn at Michigan 12:00pm

Abilene Christian at Missouri 12:00pm

Georgia at South Carolina 12:00pm

Villanova at Army 12:00pm

Bucknell at Central Michigan 1:00pm

Towson at West Virginia 1:00pm

Buffalo at Coastal Carolina 1:00pm

Murray State at Ball State 2:00pm

Ohio at Iowa State 2:00pm

Old Dominion at Virginia 2:00pm

Rutgers at Temple 2:00pm

South Alabama at UCLA 2:00pm

California at Notre Dame 2:30pm

North Texas at UNLV 3:00pm

Tulane at Kansas State 3:00pm

New Mexico State at Wisconsin 3:30pm

Colorado at Minnesota 3:30pm

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech 3:30pm

Vanderbilt at NIU 3:30pm

Stony Brook at UMass 3:30pm

Georgia Southern at UAB 3:30pm

Penn State at Auburn 3:30pm

BYU at Oregon 3:30pm

Troy at Appalachian State 3:30pm

UT Martin at Boise State 4:00pm

ULM at Alabama 4:00pm

Kansas at Houston 4:00pm

Colorado State at Washington State 5:00pm

Marshall at Bowling Green 5:00pm

Liberty at Wake Forest 5:00pm

Campbell at East Carolina 6:00pm

Mississippi State at LSU 6:00pm

North Carolina A&T at Duke 6:00pm

Charlotte at Georgia State 7:00pm

UAPB at Oklahoma State 7:00pm

Missouri State at Arkansas 7:00pm

Texas Tech at NC State 7:00pm

Toledo at Ohio State 7:00pm

Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee 7:00pm

Akron at Tennessee 7:00pm

Northwestern State at Southern Miss 7:00pm

Arkansas State at Memphis 7:00pm

Jacksonville State at Tulsa 7:00pm

USF at Florida 7:30pm

SMU at Maryland 7:30pm

Pitt at Western Michigan 7:30pm

Nevada at Iowa 7:30pm

Maine at Boston College 7:30pm

Louisiana at Rice 7:30pm

Michigan State at Washington

UCF at Florida Atlantic 7:30pm

Louisiana Tech at Clemson 8:00pm

Montana State at Oregon State 8:00pm

UTEP at New Mexico 8:00pm

UTSA at Texas 8:00pm

Miami (FL) at Texas A&M 9:00pm

San Diego State at Utah 10:00pm

Fresno State at USC 10:30pm

North Dakota State at Arizona 11:00pm

Eastern Michigan at Arizona State 11:00pm

Duquesne at Hawaii 11:59pm