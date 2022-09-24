If you’re looking for a $1000 free bet on college football, use our promo code INSIDERS to gain free bets on BetOnline. In this article, we will break down how to claim your $1000 free bet.



How To Use BetOnline NFL Promo Code For Week 4 College Football



To claim a free bet of $1000 on BetOnline for use on week 4 college football games, follow this simple guide.

Click here to sign-up with BetOnline Create an account and deposit with promo code INSIDERS Deposit $2000 and 50% of your deposit will be matched Start betting on week 4 of college football with your $1000 NCAA free bet.

The Best NCAAF Sports Betting Sites 2022

How To Place Your Week 4 College Football Bets With The BetOnline Bonus

We break down how to place your bets on the new week of college football using your BetOnline bonus below.

Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ section on the BetOnline site

site Click on ‘American Football’ in the left navigation menu

See a list of the upcoming week 4 games, with the latest odds

Find the market you like and click on the odds to place a bet with your BONUS (this will pop-up up a bet slip to the right)

Add your preferred stake to the bet slip, then just click ‘place bet’

BetOnline NCAAF Promo Code: Get $1000 In Free Bets

BetOnline allows bettors to place NCAA free bets on the week 4 college football games. The amount of free bets is up to a maximum of $1000 with a matched deposit of 50%.

If you deposit $1000, you will get $500 in free bets. If you deposit $2000, you will get $1000 in free bets. If you deposit $4000, you will still get $1000 in free bets as there is a max cap of $1000 using this code INSIDERS.

BetOnline NCAAF Promo Code Key Terms