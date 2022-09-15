News

Claim $1000 Kansas City Chiefs Free Bet In Missouri With BetOnline NFL Betting Promo Code Insiders

Author image
nikhilkalro
2 min read
NFL: AFC Championship Game-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Through the NFL betting promo code INSIDERS, you can claim $1000 in free bets for use on the Kansas City Chiefs games in Missouri with Bovada. In this article, we take a look at how to do that.

How To Use BetOnline NFL Promo Code For Kansas City Chiefs

If you’re looking for $1000 in free bets for use on Kansas City Chiefs games, have a look at these steps.

  1. Click here to sign-up with BetOnline
  2. Create an account and deposit with promo code INSIDERS
  3. Deposit $2000 and 50% of your deposit will be matched
  4. Start betting on the Kansas City Chiefs with your $1000 NFL free bet

How To Place Your Kansas City Chiefs Bet With The BetOnline Bonus

We break down how to redeem the free bets for use on the Kansas City Chiefs using your BetOnline bonus below.

  • Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ section on the BetOnline site
  • Click on ‘American Football’ in the left navigation menu
  • See a list of the upcoming Kansas City Chiefs games, with the latest odds
  • Find the market you like and click on the odds to place a bet with your BONUS (this will pop-up up a bet slip to the right)
  • Add your preferred stake to the bet slip, then just click ‘place bet’

BetOnline NFL Promo Code: Get $1000 In Free Bets

To get $1000 in free bets for use on the Kansas City Chiefs, you need to use the NFL betting promo code INSIDERS on BetOnline. This is a 50% matched deposit bonus, which means that BetOnline will match half of your deposit as a free bet.

If you deposit a total of $1000, you will receive a free bet worth $500 to bet on the Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri. If you deposit $2000 or above, you will be credited with a free bet worth $1000 for betting on the Chiefs.

BetOnline NFL Promo Code Key Terms

  • 50% up to $1000 Bonus
  • This offer is available for North America new customers only
  • The bonus code must be claimed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
  • After that, the free bets will be credited to your account for use
