Through the NFL betting promo code INSIDERS, you can claim $1000 in free bets for use on the Kansas City Chiefs games in Missouri with Bovada. In this article, we take a look at how to do that.

How To Use BetOnline NFL Promo Code For Kansas City Chiefs



If you’re looking for $1000 in free bets for use on Kansas City Chiefs games, have a look at these steps.

Click here to sign-up with BetOnline Create an account and deposit with promo code INSIDERS Deposit $2000 and 50% of your deposit will be matched Start betting on the Kansas City Chiefs with your $1000 NFL free bet

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites 2022

How To Place Your Kansas City Chiefs Bet With The BetOnline Bonus

We break down how to redeem the free bets for use on the Kansas City Chiefs using your BetOnline bonus below.

Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ section on the BetOnline site

site Click on ‘American Football’ in the left navigation menu

See a list of the upcoming Kansas City Chiefs games, with the latest odds

Find the market you like and click on the odds to place a bet with your BONUS (this will pop-up up a bet slip to the right)

Add your preferred stake to the bet slip, then just click ‘place bet’

BetOnline NFL Promo Code: Get $1000 In Free Bets

To get $1000 in free bets for use on the Kansas City Chiefs, you need to use the NFL betting promo code INSIDERS on BetOnline. This is a 50% matched deposit bonus, which means that BetOnline will match half of your deposit as a free bet.



If you deposit a total of $1000, you will receive a free bet worth $500 to bet on the Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri. If you deposit $2000 or above, you will be credited with a free bet worth $1000 for betting on the Chiefs.

BetOnline NFL Promo Code Key Terms