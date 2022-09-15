Claim LA Chargers $750 Free Bets In California With Bovada NFL Betting Promo Code Insiders

Using the promo code INSIDERS, bettors in California can claim up to $750 in NFL free bets for use on the Los Angeles Chargers with Bovada. In this guide, we break down how to redeem that betting promo code.

How To Use Bovada NFL Promo Code For LA Chargers

Here is a step-by-step guide of how to redeem the NFL promo code INSIDERS for betting on the LA Chargers.

Sign-up with Bovada HERE Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $750 in Free Bets to use on the LA Chargers games

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites 2022

How To Place Your LA Chargers Bets With The Bovada Bonus

On Bovada, you can claim a free bet of up to $750 using the 75% matched deposit bonus. We take a look at how to redeem that.

Head to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the BOVADA site

site Click on ‘American Football’ in their navigation menu

See a list of the upcoming LA Chargers games

Find the market or game that you fancy and click the odds next to the bet you want to place (this will bring up a bet slip)

Just add your preferred stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW Bovada bonus

Bovada NFL Promo Code: Get $750 In Free Bets

Bovada’s NFL free bet bonus allows bettors to pick up $750 in free bets for use on the LA Chargers games. It is important to note, however, that Bovada has a 75% matched bonus on the deposit amount.

If you deposit $1000, you will receive $750 in free bets for use. If you deposit more than $1000, you will still receive $750 in free bets considering there is a maximum cap on the free bet amount.

Bovada NFL Promo Code Key Terms