News

Claim LA Chargers Free Bet In California With BetOnline NFL Betting Promo Code Insiders

Author image
nikhilkalro
2 min read
Austin Ekeler RB Los Angeles Chargers
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

If you’re in California, chances are you may be a Los Angeles Chargers fan. Using the code INSIDERS from BetOnline, bettors from California can claim a free bet worth $1000 for use on LA Chargers games.

How To Use BetOnline NFL Promo Code For LA Chargers

To claim a free bet of $1000 on BetOnline for use on LA Chargers games, follow this simple guide.

  1. Click here to sign-up with BetOnline
  2. Create an account and deposit with promo code INSIDERS
  3. Deposit $2000 and 50% of your deposit will be matched
  4. Start betting on the LA Chargers with your $1000 NFL free bet.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites 2022

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

How To Place Your LA Chargers Bet With The BetOnline Bonus

We break down how to place your bets on the LA Chargers using your BetOnline bonus below.

  • Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ section on the BetOnline site
  • Click on ‘American Football’ in the left navigation menu
  • See a list of the upcoming LA Chargers games, with the latest odds
  • Find the market you like and click on the odds to place a bet with your BONUS (this will pop-up up a bet slip to the right)
  • Add your preferred stake to the bet slip, then just click ‘place bet’

BetOnline NFL Promo Code: Get $1000 In Free Bets

BetOnline allows bettors in California to place NFL free bets on the LA Chargers games. The amount of free bets is up to a maximum of $1000 with a matched deposit of 50%.

If you deposit $1000, you will get $500 in free bets. If you deposit $2000, you will get $1000 in free bets. If you deposit $4000, you will still get $1000 in free bets as there is a max cap of $1000 using this code INSIDERS.

BetOnline NFL Promo Code Key Terms

  • 50% up to $1000 Bonus
  • This offer is available for North America new customers only.
  • The bonus code must be claimed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
  • Upon depositing using the bonus, your free bets will be credited almost instantaneously
Topics  
News
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

nikhilkalro

With an interest in strategy and mathematics, applying that to sports writing was the natural progression. A writer at night and the founder of a gaming company, Nikhil’s previous experience includes working with ESPN for five years. His specialization includes soccer, basketball, tennis, and esports betting.
View All Posts By nikhilkalro

nikhilkalro

With an interest in strategy and mathematics, applying that to sports writing was the natural progression. A writer at night and the founder of a gaming company, Nikhil’s previous experience includes working with ESPN for five years. His specialization includes soccer, basketball, tennis, and esports betting.
View All Posts By nikhilkalro

Related To News

News
USATSI_18988457_168396541_lowres-2

MLB announces plan to have special baseballs for Albert Pujols 700th home run

Author image Jon Conahan  •  19h
News
NFL: AFC Championship Game-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Get $750 In Chargers vs Chiefs Free Bets With The Bovada NFL Betting Promo Code
Author image nikhilkalro  •  21h
News
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Get $2000 In Canada Free Bets For Chargers vs Chiefs With Stake NFL Promo Code
Author image nikhilkalro  •  21h
News
CL fixtures
UCL Betting Picks, Predictions, Odds and Best Bets – Wednesday 14 September
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 14 2022
News
boehly
Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Calls For North Vs South English Premier League All-Star Game
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Sep 14 2022
News
San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Week 2 Odds, Lines and Spreads: Chiefs, Ravens, Bucs headline early favorites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 13 2022
News
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For Thursday Night Football
Author image philnaessens  •  Sep 13 2022
More News
Arrow to top