As the highly anticipated crossover fight between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury approaches, Ngannou has made a shocking claim that Fury has cheated in his past meetings against Deontay Wilder.

Fury and Ngannou are set to meet in a crossover fight in Saudi Arabia on October 28, and as anticipation builds, so are the war of words between the two heavyweights.

The WBC world heavyweight champion was accused of cheating by Deontay Wilder when they fought for a second time in February 2021 with the American claiming that Fury’s gloves were loaded and tampered with in a fight which saw Wilder stopped in the seventh. Now Ngannou believes there may be some substance to those cheating claims and explained his reasoning on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“He’s very tricky with his glove. I think he cheats. We are talking about it with the team, and they’re like, ‘Oh, there’s the UK commission with the gloves. I’m like, ‘Bro, we’re going to get there, we need every glove to be checked.’” Ngannou said.

Fury has not yet responded to Ngannou’s claims, but fans and critics alike are already weighing in on the situation. Some are skeptical of Ngannou’s claims, while others believe that Fury’s past behavior makes the accusations plausible. Regardless of the truth behind Ngannou’s claims, the upcoming fight between him and Fury is sure to be an exciting event for boxing and MMA fans alike. The two fighters are both known for their impressive skills and knockout power, and the crossover nature of the fight adds an extra layer of intrigue.

As the fight draws closer, fans can expect more trash talk and drama from both fighters, as well as predictions and analysis from boxing experts and journalists. While Ngannou’s cheating claims may or may not hold water, they have certainly added an extra level of excitement and controversy to an already highly anticipated event.