Boxing News and Rumors

Claims of Cheating ahead of Crossover Mega-Fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
how to bet on tyson fury vs dillian whyte in georgia

As the highly anticipated crossover fight between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury approaches, Ngannou has made a shocking claim that Fury has cheated in his past meetings against Deontay Wilder.

Fury and Ngannou are set to meet in a crossover fight in Saudi Arabia on October 28, and as anticipation builds, so are the war of words between the two heavyweights.

The WBC world heavyweight champion was accused of cheating by Deontay Wilder when they fought for a second time in February 2021 with the American claiming that Fury’s gloves were loaded and tampered with in a fight which saw Wilder stopped in the seventh. Now Ngannou believes there may be some substance to those cheating claims and explained his reasoning on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“He’s very tricky with his glove. I think he cheats. We are talking about it with the team, and they’re like, ‘Oh, there’s the UK commission with the gloves. I’m like, ‘Bro, we’re going to get there, we need every glove to be checked.’” Ngannou said.

Fury has not yet responded to Ngannou’s claims, but fans and critics alike are already weighing in on the situation. Some are skeptical of Ngannou’s claims, while others believe that Fury’s past behavior makes the accusations plausible. Regardless of the truth behind Ngannou’s claims, the upcoming fight between him and Fury is sure to be an exciting event for boxing and MMA fans alike. The two fighters are both known for their impressive skills and knockout power, and the crossover nature of the fight adds an extra layer of intrigue.

As the fight draws closer, fans can expect more trash talk and drama from both fighters, as well as predictions and analysis from boxing experts and journalists. While Ngannou’s cheating claims may or may not hold water, they have certainly added an extra level of excitement and controversy to an already highly anticipated event.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors UFC
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Shakur Stevenson
Shakur Stevenson and Frank Martin agree to title fight
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Sep 5 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
Dmitry Bivol
Dmitry Bivol Wants Jermell Charlo If He’s Victorious Against Canelo Alvarez On September 30th
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 31 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
caleb plant
Caleb Plant says rematch with Canelo is “pretty close”
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 31 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford
Errol Spence Jr. Activates Rematch Clause to Fight Terence Crawford Again
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top