Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall Predictions, Betting Tips and Boxing Odds

Paul Kelly
claressa shields vs savannah marshall
CLARESSA SHIELDS faces a stern test this weekend on her travels to England to face Savannah Marshall in a fight for all four belts in the women’s middleweight division. The winner on Saturday night will be crowned the undisputed champion and the best female fighter on the planet.

On paper, this fight really is a 50/50. Marshall has a win over Shields in the amateurs over a decade ago, which is seemingly her only defeat as an amateur or professional. ‘T-Rex’ will be out for revenge this time around and hopeful of winning all four belts in the middleweight division in just her 13th fight as a pro. What a fight we have in prospect!

If you fancy a wager on this fight in the women’s middleweight division, read on and check out our betting tips and predictions, as well as making use of the various free bets and betting offers on this page ahead of Shields vs Marshall.

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall – Fight Information

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall
  • 📊 Records: Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO’s) | Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: September 10th, 2022
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: WBC, WBA, WBO & IBF World Middleweight Titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ | UK: Sky Sports
  • 🏟 Venue: O2 Arena | London, England
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Claressa Shields +100 | Savannah Marshall -125

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall Betting Prediction

This fight has well and truly captured the imagination of boxing fans all over the world, on both sides of the Atlantic sea. The best middleweight in the UK and the best middleweight in America collide for all four belts to become the undisputed, number one female fighter at middleweight in the world.

With that being said, there is already a narrative there for this match-up. Savannah Marshall defeated Claressa Shields in the 2012 AIBA World Championships, which is still Shields’ only defeat to date. However, here at The Sports Daily, we think Shields could suffer the second defeat of her career, against the same women.

The 32-year-old has one up on the self proclaimed ‘GWOAT’ (Greatest Woman Of All Time) and it really seems to get the better of Shields. The 27-year-old American seems rattled and aggravated when in the company of Savannah Marshall , which shows that the English superstar is already in the head of Shields, without even throwing a punch.

In terms of technically ability, it is tough to split the two girls. However, Marshall is over three inches taller than Shields, is more of a natural middleweight and has more ammunition in her arsenal to Shields. Marshall can box from both the orthodox and southpaw stance, being highly effective in both. Yes, Shields is supremely talented, but can she do enough in the ring to land her shots and combinations on the far bigger lady.

We see there being far more ways in which Marshall can win than Shields can. Marshall is the bigger puncher, can afford to box on the outside more too, but only time will tell how this fight plays out.

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall Prediction: Marshall to win @ -125 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall Best Bet

Our best bet for the highly anticipated female undisputed middleweight showdown on Saturday night between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall is that the English fighter will walk away victorious on the judges scorecards.

As we have previously alluded to, Marshall has more ways in which she can win this fight. The ‘Silent Assassin’ has ten knockout wins in her 12 pro fights, but we think that Claressa Shields has the ability and know how to avoid Marshall’s huge shots, and will make it to the final bell on Saturday night.

Marshall has show in the past that she can box patiently and on the back foot, slowly breaking her opponent down before going in for the kill in the later rounds, or coasting to a decision victory.

When Marshall won the title in October 2020, she won via seventh round KO against Hannah Rankin, but she wasn’t gung-ho and took her time before finishing the fight. Yes she got the knockout, but Claressa Shields is on a different level to Rankin, having beaten her via unanimous decision previously.

For this reason we think that the undefeated English talent will win a close, competitive fight but ultimately come out on top on the judges scorecards. For us here at The Sports Daily, Savannah Marshall will be taking all four women’s middleweight world title crowns home to Hartlepool after winning via decision, whether that be split, majority or unanimously.

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall Best Bet: Marshall to win via Decision @ +260 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall fight odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Moneyline Odds Play
Claressa Shields +100 betonline ag
Savannah Marshall -125 betonline ag
Draw +1000 betonline ag

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall?

Date: Saturday, September 10th

Ring Walks expected: 17.30 EST, O2 Arena, London, England

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel: If you have ESPN+ on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling middleweight clash live from the O2 Arena on ESPN+, provided you are a subscriber to the channel.

Live stream: ESPN+ subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device and are a subscriber to the channel.

Tale Of The Tape

Claressa Shields — Record and Bio

  • Rank: #1 (BoxRec)
  • Age: 27
  • Country: USA
  • Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)
  • Reach: 68” (173 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 12-0
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 2
  • Fights Won by Decision: 10

Savannah Marshall — Record and Bio

  • Rank: #2 (BoxRec)
  • Age: 31
  • Country: England
  • Height: 5’11 1/2″ (182 cm)
  • Reach: 78” (198 cm)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 12-0
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 10
  • Fights Won by Decision: 2

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
