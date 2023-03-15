CBS college basketball analyst Clark Kellogg has filled out his March Madness 2023 bracket. Get Clark Kellogg’s March Madness predictions and expert picks below.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament is set to tip off on Thursday afternoon. The field of 68 has been selected, setting the stage for exciting upsets and Cinderella stories. Kellogg is among the few college basketball analysts to make bold NCAA Tournament predictions. He’s picked the No.3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs to win it all and Xavier to reach the Final Four out of the Midwest Region.

Clark Kellogg March Madness 2023 Bracket

Clark Kellogg March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Kellogg released his bracket on a CBS broadcast and the analyst made some very interesting predictions. The CBS analyst took Creighton and Memphis to the Sweet 16. He has Xavier reaching the Final Four and Gonzaga winning the 2023 NCAA tournament.

Creighton To Reach Sweet 16

Despite being one of the more well-rounded rosters in the field of 68, Creighton is coming off a tough loss in the Big East Tournament heading into Thursday. The Bluejays rank No. 13 in the latest KenPom rankings, higher than any No. 6 seed in the tournament.

This March Madness will mark Creighton’s third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Greg McDermott. The Bluejays finished the regular season ranked 24th in the Associated Press Top-25 poll and third place in the Big East.

Under McDermott, they also have one of the best defenses in the nation. Creighton has limited opponents to just 94.0 points per 100 possessions, which ranks 16th in the country. McDermott’s squad also ranks 27th in the nation with an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 114.7.

Memphis To Reach Sweet 16

Memphis is riding high after defeating the No.1 seed Houston in the AAC Championship Game to capture the title. As a result, the Tigers have the the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year with Penny Hardaway at the helm.

Memphis is an experienced team and it showed towards the end of the regular season, as the Tigers closed strong on their way to a 26-8 record. Memphis ranks 26th in the country with an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 114.7. Hardaway’s team also holds their opponents to 96 points per 100 possessions, which ranks 36th in the nation.

With balance on both ends of the floor, Kellogg has Memphis riding into the Sweet 16.

Xavier To Reach Final Four (+950)

Kellogg has taken Xaiver to make it out of the Midwest, choosing the Musketeers to reach the Final Four. Xavier’s been in great form lately, winning five of their last six games. They are coming off a loss to Creighton in the Big East Championship Game.

The Musketeers boast one of the best offenses in the nation averaging 81.4 points a game. Other than losing to Creighton, they had won their previous five games by an average margin of 13.2 points.

Sean Miller’s squad is shooting 39.5 percent from beyond the arc and scoring 119.8 points per 100 possessions, which is 8th in the nation. However, their greatest weakness is on defense, where they rank only 73rd in the country with an adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 73.

Gonzaga To Win National Championship (+1400)

Fresh off winning the West Coast Conference Title, Gonzaga holds the sixth-longest active winning streak with nine in a row. Despite a midseason slump, the Bulldogs held on to the No.3 seed in the West and will play their first matchup against Grand Canyon.

Gonzaga has the best offense in the nation. The Bulldogs have a scoring +482 scoring differential and are outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game. They average 87.5 points per game, which is most in the country. Mark Few’s squad owns an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 124 and it has limited opponents to just 99.7 points per 100 possessions.

