Clayton Kershaw of Dallas, Texas made Major League Baseball history on Wednesday by becoming the 20th pitcher all-time to collect 3000 strikeouts for a career. He accomplished the feat in a 5-4 Dodgers win over the Chicago White Sox on Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Inside Look at the 3000th strikeout

Kershaw struck out White Sox third baseman Vinny Capra of Melbourne, Florida in the top of the sixth inning with two out. It was Kershaw’s third strikeout of the game. It was actually a subpar performance from Kershaw on Wednesday as he did not have a decision. He gave up nine hits, four earned runs, one walk, and one home run, in six innings of work. Of the 100 pitches Kershaw threw, 67 pitches were strikes.

Third pitcher with 3000 strikeouts with one team

The other two pitchers with 3000 strikeouts with one team were Walter Johnson of Humboldt, Kansas and Bob Gibson of Omaha, Nebraska. Johnson had 3508 strikeouts with the Washington Senators from 1907 to 1927. Gibson had 3117 strikeouts with the St. Louis Cardinals from 1959 to 1975. Kershaw has been pitching for the Dodgers since 2008.

Fourth lefthanded pitcher with 3000 strikeouts

The other three southpaws with 3000 strikeouts are Steve Carlton of Miami, Florida, Randy Johnson of Walnut Creek, California, and CC Sabathia of Vallejo, California. Carlton had 4136 strikeouts with the St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins from 1965 to 1988. Johnson had 4875 strikeouts with the Montreal Expos, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants from 1988 t0 2009. Sabthia had 3093 strikeouts with the Indians, Milwaukee Brewers and Yankees from 2001 to 2019.

Kershaw’s career statistics

Kershaw has a record of 216 wins and 94 losses with an earned run average of 2.52. During 441 games, Kershaw has given up 2133 hits, 779 earned runs, 233 home runs, and 692 walks, to go along with 3000 strikeouts, 25 complete games, 15 shutouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.01.

Kershaw’s season statistics

Kershaw has a record of four wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 3.43 in 2025. During 44 2/3 innings pitched, Kershaw has given up 42 hits, 17 earned runs, six home runs, and 14 walks, to go along with 32 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.25.

Best record in baseball

With the win, the Dodgers improved to a record of 55 wins and 32 losses. They currently have the best record in the Major Leagues.