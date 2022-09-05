Clemson v Georgia Tech – Odds, Picks & Predictions

Clemson Tigers (#4) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Where and when?

Kick-off: Monday, 9/5/2022 8:00 pm EDT.

Monday, 9/5/2022 8:00 pm EDT. Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA. TV: Live on ESPN and the ESPN app.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Clemson -3000 -24 Georgia Tech +1125 +24

Total Over 51

-110 Under 51

–110

*Odds courtesy of Bovada

Clemson Big Favorites in Monday Night College Football Clash

Monday night football is usually reserved for NFL, but tonight Clemson and Georgia Tech put college football in the spotlight. Clemson travel to Atlanta as big favorites for the game in the NFL’s Falcons’ home stadium. Clemson will be looking to improve on what for them was an underwhelming 2021 season. The Tigers finished with a 9-3 record and finished ranked 19th as the Cheez-It Bowl champions. Georgia Tech will also be looking to improve on a disaster of a campaign that saw them struggle mightily on both sides of the ball as they ended 3-9 with one of their wins coming against North Carolina at this venue.

How Will This Game be Decided?

The unit that could single-handedly decide this game is the Tigers’ defensive front. Myles Murphy is projecting as top-10 draft pick and he gets his pals back from last year. That defense was second in the country in giving up points per game last year and scarily could improve on it this year. New defensive coordinator, Nick Eason believes that this line could end the season as the top line in the country and who are we to disagree?

Georgia Tech lost running back, Jahmyr Gibbs (143 att, 746 yds, 4 TD) to Alabama this offseason. Along with that they return roughly only half their offensive snaps on the O-line. An inexperienced front trying to deal with this Clemson rush is something to be nervous about if you are a Yellow Jackets fan.

On offense for Clemson, quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei (208/374 att, 2,246 yds, 9 TD, 10 INT) returns. He doesn’t appear to be cut from the same cloth as previous Clemson QBs, Deshaun Watson or Trevor Lawrence, but he could take a step forward this year. He will certainly need to improve on his performance in this matchup from last year if Clemson are to match the oddsmakers’ predictions. In that game, Clemson scraped home 14-8, and managed a meager 284 total yards of offense. There is a little bit of mystery surrounding the battle on this side of the ball, and it will be fun to watch it play out.

What is the Pick?

With questions and concerns over Clemson’s offense and the likely domination of their defensive line, the pick in this one is UNDER 51.