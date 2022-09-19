NCAAF

Clemson vs Wake Forest Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
3 min read
Clemson vs Wake Forest Odds, Predictions, And Betting Picks For NCAA Week 4 Match
On Saturday, the No. 5 Clemson Tigers play the No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field; free odds, predictions, and betting picks for the Clemson vs Wake Forest Week 4 matchup are below.

Clemson Tigers vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons Predictions and Best Bets

Clemson Tigers vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons Pick 1: Clemson to Cover

Entering Week 4 of college football, the Clemson Tigers are aiming to remain undefeated. In Week 3, the Tigers defeated Louisiana Tech 48-20. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 58.6% of his passes.

Additionally, the Tigers scored 21 points in the third quarter. As for this Saturday’s ACC matchup, Clemson is a 7-point favorite over Wake Forest. These teams last played on November 20, 2021. According to the latest betting trends, the Tigers are 4-1 ATS in their previous five matchups versus ACC opponents.

In the 2021 NCAAF season, the Tigers defeated the Demon Deacons 48-27. Not to mention, the Tigers are 10-0 SU in their past 10 meetings versus their conference rival. And the team is 17-3 SU in its last 20 road games. So, the Tigers are the best bet to cover the spread.

Bet On Clemson -7 at Bovada

Clemson Tigers vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons Pick 2: Clemson to score touchdown in first quarter

Next, one noteworthy game prop for this matchup is Clemson scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. Last week, the Tigers put up 10 points in the opening quarter against Louisiana Tech. Of course, the Tigers also scored 14 points over Furman during the first quarter in Week 2.

While the Demon Deacons are 11-0 SU in their last 11 home games, the Tigers still have the edge on Saturday. Since they’re 0-6 SU in their past six head-to-head contests at home versus Clemson, the Tigers should have no issues scoring a touchdown in the opening minutes.

Bet on Clemson to score touchdown in first quarter at Bovada

Clemson Tigers vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons Pick 3: Point total will go over 55.5

Lastly, per the Bovada sportsbook, the point total in this Clemson vs Wake Forest matchup is set at 55.5. For a reminder, the total has gone under in four of the Tigers’ last five contests. Though, the total has gone over in six of Clemson’s past eight meetings versus ACC opponents.

Not only have the Demon Deacons failed to cover the spread in four of their previous five games when playing as the underdog, they’ve also struggled to outscore their opponents as well. Ergo, pick the Tigers to win, they will cover the spread, and the total will go over 55.5

Bet on point total going over 55.5 at Bovada

Clemson Tigers vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Clemson Tigers -275
Wake Forest Demon Deacons +225

 

Topics  
College Football Picks NCAAF News
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
