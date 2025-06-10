NFL News and Rumors

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett Talks Nick Chubb And Aaron Rodgers

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Preseason-Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reported to mandatory minicamp looking fit as always and ready to work.  He nearly put his own quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the proverbial graveyard of quarterbacks Garrett decorates his yard with during Halloween.

After making waves at the end of last season and telling everyone who would listen at the Super Bowl that he wanted out of Cleveland, the Browns worked out a deal to keep the future Hall of Famer in a Cleveland Browns uniform.

Fans wished that the Browns would proceed with a similar plan of keeping Nick Chubb in Cleveland.  Chubb signed with the Houston Texans and was spotted at Texans’ camp in the unsettling and unfamiliar Texans uniform wearing #21.  Garrett said that he lobbied for the Browns to keep Chubb but to no avail.  He calls it an “emotional blow” not to have Chubb in the Browns locker room.

Though many expected the free agent Chubb to work a deal with a new team, no one wanted to see it happen.  Others were surprised that he signed for the bargain basement contract amount of $2.5 million.  Chubb will likely split carries with another fellow AFC North player, Joe Mixon, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals.

What Myles Garrett Said About Aaron Rodgers

As if there is not enough drama in the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers took it up a notch by signing veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.  Garrett laughed off the reporter’s question about Rodgers and commented that it’s “a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard.”

Garrett’s first chance could come on October 12 at 1 PM when the Browns travel to Pittsburgh.  The teams meet again in Cleveland on December 28 at 1 PM.

Garrett is the Browns all-time sack leader with 102.5 bypassing Clay Matthews who is in second place with 62.  More significant is that Garrett has played in 117 career games while Matthews achieved his number in 232 career games.  Myles Garrett was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
