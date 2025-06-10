Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett Talks Nick Chubb And Aaron Rodgers

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reported to mandatory minicamp looking fit as always and ready to work. He nearly put his own quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the proverbial graveyard of quarterbacks Garrett decorates his yard with during Halloween.

Myles Garrett had to slam on the brakes so he didn’t plant Dillon Gabriel in his QB graveyard 🪦#Browns pic.twitter.com/Lnorx7tGhH — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 10, 2025

After making waves at the end of last season and telling everyone who would listen at the Super Bowl that he wanted out of Cleveland, the Browns worked out a deal to keep the future Hall of Famer in a Cleveland Browns uniform.

Fans wished that the Browns would proceed with a similar plan of keeping Nick Chubb in Cleveland. Chubb signed with the Houston Texans and was spotted at Texans’ camp in the unsettling and unfamiliar Texans uniform wearing #21. Garrett said that he lobbied for the Browns to keep Chubb but to no avail. He calls it an “emotional blow” not to have Chubb in the Browns locker room.

Myles Garrett is going to miss Nick Chubb and lobbied Andrew Berry to bring him back #Browns #Texans pic.twitter.com/9FuNLCVE2c — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 10, 2025

Though many expected the free agent Chubb to work a deal with a new team, no one wanted to see it happen. Others were surprised that he signed for the bargain basement contract amount of $2.5 million. Chubb will likely split carries with another fellow AFC North player, Joe Mixon, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals.

New #Texans RB Nick Chubb has now passed his physical and signed with Houston, sources say. The former #Browns Pro Bowler agreed to terms over the weekend and is getting a 1-year, $2.5M deal that can be worth up to $5M. Deal done by Todd France of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/wdcFCyJD8w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2025

What Myles Garrett Said About Aaron Rodgers

As if there is not enough drama in the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers took it up a notch by signing veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Garrett laughed off the reporter’s question about Rodgers and commented that it’s “a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard.”

Myles Garrett really gets into spooky season and I’m here for it. Check out his quarterback graveyard ☠️ pic.twitter.com/pTy786bWwY — Jen Steer (@jensteer) October 14, 2021

Garrett’s first chance could come on October 12 at 1 PM when the Browns travel to Pittsburgh. The teams meet again in Cleveland on December 28 at 1 PM.

Garrett is the Browns all-time sack leader with 102.5 bypassing Clay Matthews who is in second place with 62. More significant is that Garrett has played in 117 career games while Matthews achieved his number in 232 career games. Myles Garrett was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.