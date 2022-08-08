Cleveland Browns Deny Kareem Hunt’s Trade Request Amid Running Back’s Refusal to Train

Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade, which Cleveland subsequently refused amid a tense contract standoff.

The 27-year-old will be entering the final year of his contract following an extension request in the spring, which was also denied. While he returned to practice on Sunday, Hunt has only undertaken individual drills during training camp as he seeks a new challenge – this is expected to result in a fine from Cleveland for missing team training.

His refusal to train is thought to be Hunt’s way of either forcing an improved contract or a trade elsewhere, although the Browns are not prepared to grant him either at this moment in time.

While he did indeed endure a smaller role behind Nick Chubb last season, it was largely ankle and calf injuries that saw him feature infrequently. He played in eight NFL games, making just one start, while clocking in 386 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

The Browns don't plan to trade Kareem Hunt, but Hunt will likely have trade value if Cleveland chooses to explore it. *Just turned 27

*Relatively low workload: 772 carries over five seasons

*Some league personnel evaluators consider him a top-10 talent at the position. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 7, 2022

Hunt’s career was defined at the Kansas City Chiefs, where he not only achieved the feat of a Pro Bowler, but also managed 1,782 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns as a rookie in 2017.

Despite his career facing a huge drawback when CCTV footage emerged of him shoving and kicking a woman in 2018, he wasn’t charged with a crime, however he was banned for a total of eight games. The talented running back has managed to claw back his reputation as one of the best in the league at Cleveland, which earned him a $10.83 million extension in 2020.