Updates

Cleveland Browns Deny Kareem Hunt’s Trade Request Amid Running Back’s Refusal to Train

charlierhodes
Linkedin
Hunt

Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade, which Cleveland subsequently refused amid a tense contract standoff.

The 27-year-old will be entering the final year of his contract following an extension request in the spring, which was also denied. While he returned to practice on Sunday, Hunt has only undertaken individual drills during training camp as he seeks a new challenge – this is expected to result in a fine from Cleveland for missing team training.

His refusal to train is thought to be Hunt’s way of either forcing an improved contract or a trade elsewhere, although the Browns are not prepared to grant him either at this moment in time.

While he did indeed endure a smaller role behind Nick Chubb last season, it was largely ankle and calf injuries that saw him feature infrequently. He played in eight NFL games, making just one start, while clocking in 386 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Hunt’s career was defined at the Kansas City Chiefs, where he not only achieved the feat of a Pro Bowler, but also managed 1,782 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns as a rookie in 2017.

Despite his career facing a huge drawback when CCTV footage emerged of him shoving and kicking a woman in 2018, he wasn’t charged with a crime, however he was banned for a total of eight games. The talented running back has managed to claw back his reputation as one of the best  in the league at Cleveland, which earned him a $10.83 million extension in 2020.

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors The Sports Daily Updates
Linkedin

charlierhodes

Sports writer at Finixio producing content across several sites. Published on leading brands such as 90min and Chekd Media and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB.
View All Posts By charlierhodes

charlierhodes

Linkedin
Sports writer at Finixio producing content across several sites. Published on leading brands such as 90min and Chekd Media and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB.
View All Posts By charlierhodes

Related To Updates

Updates
Kygrios

Nick Kygrios Ends Three-Year ATP Title Drought After Winning in Washington

charlierhodes  •  3h
Updates
Djokovic
Australian Tennis Pro John Millman Accuses US Open of Hypocrisy Over COVID-19 Stance
charlierhodes  •  Aug 4 2022
Updates
Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Stripped of 2023 First Pick and Owner Suspended After Tom Brady Tampering
charlierhodes  •  Aug 3 2022
Updates
NFL’s Dallas Cowboys worth $7.64 billion and named most valuable sports franchise
Joe Lyons  •  Aug 1 2022
Updates
NFL
NFL Training Camp 2022: Latest Updates Including Injuries, Roster Moves and Videos
charlierhodes  •  Jul 29 2022
Updates
Liverpool
Liverpool vs Wolves Free Bet at New Zealand Betting Sites | Sports Betting New Zealand
charlierhodes  •  May 20 2022
Updates
Liverpool
Liverpool vs Wolves Free Bet at Singapore Betting Sites | Sports Betting Singapore
charlierhodes  •  May 20 2022
More News