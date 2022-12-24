Cleveland Browns Extend Right Tackle, Jack Conklin

The Cleveland Browns have solidified their right tackle position for at least the next four years. The team recently agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension with Jack Conklin. $31 million of it will be guaranteed according to multiple reports. Despite struggling with injuries over the years, Conklin is still one of the more valuable offensive lineman in the NFL. With the Cleveland Browns’ high-powered rushing attack, it makes sense why the organization signed Conklin long-term to shore up their offensive line.

Cleveland Browns Agree To Terms With Jack Conklin

Conklin’s Importance To Cleveland’s Offensive Line And Rushing Attack

Spearheaded by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns currently possess the fifth best rushing attack and are also eighth in total yards. A big part of this success is the offensive line. The Cleveland offensive line has seemingly always been a positive, even in the terrible years for the Browns. As for Jack Conklin personally, he has only allowed two sacks this season per Pro Football Focus. Not to mention, Conklin only has six penalties on the year which is tied for 28th in the NFL while playing 806 snaps thus far.

Jack Conklin has came a long way ever since the start of the year. Due to injury concerns, many were wondering if he would even be a starter on Cleveland’s offensive line. James Hudson III was a solid replacement while Conklin was sidelined. However, once healthy, Conklin stepped up to the challenge playing in 100 percent of the snaps in his first game back this year. He even held his own against some of the better pass rushers of the NFL. With Deshaun Watson suspended the first part of the season, Cleveland was a run-heavy team relying heavily on the offensive front anchored by the right tackle. However, the Browns are taking a risk giving Jack Conklin this four-year extension due to his injury history.

Jack Conklin’s Career So Far

Jack Conklin has earned two All-Pro honors in his career thus far. However, injuries have also wreaked some havoc on a few of his seasons. He missed much of the 2021 season and the first two games of this year as alluded to earlier. In the 2018 campaign, Conklin only played a total of nine games. Conklin started his career with the Tennessee Titans where he first became an All-Pro offensive lineman. He had a solid four years there, then signed with the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 season.

While Conklin’s injury history is a concern, he is also one of the more disciplined right tackles in the NFL. He has yet to get called for a false start this season and has only been called for holding three times. Not bad for a lineman playing over 800 snaps. Throughout his career, Conklin only has committed nine false start penalties in his seven year career coupled with only 13 holding penalties. While the Cleveland Browns do have their fair share of improvements to make, they can feel reassured knowing the right side of their line is solidified for at least the next four years.