Cleveland Browns News: Browns Release Safety John Johnson III

Wendi Oliveros
John Johnson III

On February 28, 2023, the Cleveland Browns announced the release of safety John Johnson III.

Johnson was a member of the Browns’ secondary for the past two NFL seasons; he signed as a free agent from the Los Angeles Rams prior to the 2021 season.

His original deal was a three-year contract for $33.75 million.

JJ3 Was Part Of A Struggling Browns Defense

The Browns had arguably one of the most talented teams on paper; however, the defense in particular struggled mightily the past two seasons.

Losing unthinkable games that should have been won was a characteristic of this defense.

The worst loss was in Week 2 against the New York Jets, a game in which the Browns led by 13 points with two minutes left in the game.

The Jets, with Joe Flacco as the quarterback, won the game by the score of 31-30.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods was fired immediately after the season, and his replacement Jim Schwartz is expected to fix the problems quickly as there are a lot of young players in their prime on that team including Pro Bowlers Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.

Browns Already Have A Replacement In Mind

The Browns are reportedly looking within the AFC North division for a replacement.

Jesse Bates, 26, was franchise tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.

A key offseason priority for the Bengals is to sign Bates, but many believe he is done with the Bengals.

Bates has 14 interceptions and 327 solo tackles through five seasons and 79 regular season games.

He will be highly coveted by several NFL teams, in addition to the Browns, if he leaves Cincinnati.

What’s Next For Johnson?

Some argue that Johnson was never used properly by the Browns.

He recorded 4 interceptions and 107 solo tackles through 32 regular season games.

Johnson is 27 years old and a six-season NFL veteran who is expected to attract interest.

What’s Next For The Browns?

The Browns are in a win-now mentality.

General manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have been with the team since 2020.

Aside from the surprising success and playoff win in 2020, the Browns have fallen flat.

In 2022, they orchestrated the massive trade for Deshaun Watson to revamp the offense.

It appears the focus is now on fixing the defense during the 2023 off-season.

 

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Arrow to top