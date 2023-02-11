Browns

Cleveland Browns Owners Want To Buy A Stake Of Milwaukee Bucks

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, are reportedly interested in becoming part owners of the Milwaukee Bucks.

They have been in discussions to buy a stake in the NBA team.

The Haslams purchased the Browns in 2012 for $1.05 billion.

During their tenure as Browns owners, the team has only made the playoffs one time in 2020.

In the 11 seasons of their ownership, the Browns have gone 60-119-1 with a tremendous turnover of coaches and players.

The Haslams also own the MLS team, the Columbus Crew, and previously expressed interest in buying into the Minnesota Timberwolves.

 

Haslams Seeking A 25% Stake In The Milwaukee Bucks

Billionaire businessman Marc Lasry’s stake in the Bucks is what the Haslams are pursuing.

There is no reported timetable for the sale.

Should the sale go through, the Haslams would share ownership with another known NFL personality, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers currently holds a 1% ownership in the Milwaukee Bucks purchased in 2017.

 

Milwaukee Bucks Are Off To A Good Start In 2022

The Bucks are currently in first place in the Central conference with a 39-17 record.

They are riding a 10-game winning streak and have a four-game lead over the second-place Cleveland Cavaliers.

 

Haslams Mismanagement Of The Browns Is A Hot Button In Cleveland

Cleveland sports fans have been vocal about the Haslams’ mismanagement of the Browns.

Some took to social media to express their emotions about the Haslams’ potential foray into the NBA.

Drew said:

“My apologies in advance Milwaukee”

Others seem to think that if this happens, Cleveland’s own NBA team, the Cavaliers, could be the beneficiary because the Haslams could mismanage the Bucks.

That makes it appealing.

Jon Connole said:

“Awesome news for the Cavs”

Other savvy fans want the Haslams to invest in the Houston Astros which they believe could help the Cleveland Guardians.

Thomas said:

“Can we get them to buy a piece of the Astros next? The Guards would appreciate it.”

 

Cleveland Browns In 2023

Fans think the Haslams need to stay focused on making the Browns playoff-worthy.

The high-profile 2022 trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson divided the fan base for many reasons including the massive future draft capital the Browns gave up to get Watson.

Topics  
Browns Bucks NBA News and Rumors NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Browns

Browns
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett Injured In Sunday’s Pro Bowl Challenge Events

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 6 2023
Browns
Cleveland Browns v Arizona Cardinals
Making The Case For Joe Thomas’s Pro Football Hall Of Fame Candidacy
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 4 2023
Browns
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Offseason: Team Needs Following A Disappointing Year
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jan 30 2023
Browns
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Extend Right Tackle, Jack Conklin
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 23 2022
Browns
Joe Burrow
Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Picks, Player Props & NFL Same Game Parlay
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 31 2022
Browns
Mac Jones
Mac Jones Inactive Against Cleveland Browns In Week 6
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 22 2022
Browns
Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett to ‘try and play’ despite being hospitalised in car crash
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 14 2022
More News
Arrow to top