Cleveland Browns owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, are reportedly interested in becoming part owners of the Milwaukee Bucks.

They have been in discussions to buy a stake in the NBA team.

Source confirms #Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam, through the Haslam Sports Group, have been in discussions to buy a stake in the Milwaukee Bucks. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) February 10, 2023

The Haslams purchased the Browns in 2012 for $1.05 billion.

During their tenure as Browns owners, the team has only made the playoffs one time in 2020.

In the 11 seasons of their ownership, the Browns have gone 60-119-1 with a tremendous turnover of coaches and players.

The Haslams also own the MLS team, the Columbus Crew, and previously expressed interest in buying into the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Haslams Seeking A 25% Stake In The Milwaukee Bucks

Billionaire businessman Marc Lasry’s stake in the Bucks is what the Haslams are pursuing.

There is no reported timetable for the sale.

Should the sale go through, the Haslams would share ownership with another known NFL personality, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers currently holds a 1% ownership in the Milwaukee Bucks purchased in 2017.

Milwaukee Bucks Are Off To A Good Start In 2022

The Bucks are currently in first place in the Central conference with a 39-17 record.

They are riding a 10-game winning streak and have a four-game lead over the second-place Cleveland Cavaliers.

Haslams Mismanagement Of The Browns Is A Hot Button In Cleveland

Cleveland sports fans have been vocal about the Haslams’ mismanagement of the Browns.

Some took to social media to express their emotions about the Haslams’ potential foray into the NBA.

Drew said:

“My apologies in advance Milwaukee”

Others seem to think that if this happens, Cleveland’s own NBA team, the Cavaliers, could be the beneficiary because the Haslams could mismanage the Bucks.

That makes it appealing.

Jon Connole said:

“Awesome news for the Cavs”

Other savvy fans want the Haslams to invest in the Houston Astros which they believe could help the Cleveland Guardians.

Thomas said:

“Can we get them to buy a piece of the Astros next? The Guards would appreciate it.”

Cleveland Browns In 2023

Fans think the Haslams need to stay focused on making the Browns playoff-worthy.

And here's the full detail on the MONSTER Houston/Cleveland trade … Browns get: QB Deshaun Watson, 2024 fifth-round pick. Texans gets: 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 18, 2022

The high-profile 2022 trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson divided the fan base for many reasons including the massive future draft capital the Browns gave up to get Watson.