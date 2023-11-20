The Cleveland Browns signed 38-year-old free agent quarterback Joe Flacco to the practice squad.

Flacco last played with the New York Jets in 2022 and engineered an improbable win over the Browns in Week 2.

Only 8⃣ Thursdays to go until the start of the 2023 NFL Season and all the Bad Beats that come with it! Like last season when the Browns (-6.5, -240 ML) blew a 30-17 lead in 1:55 to Joe Flacco and the Jets 😬#GamblingTwitter #SportsBetting #NFLTwitterpic.twitter.com/bwkwVL0cLM — BestOdds.com (@BestOddsBets) July 13, 2023

He is best known for his time with the Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Ravens.

Flacco led the team to a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Harbaugh brothers coaching bowl in 2013 and was named Super Bowl MVP.

He has a great postseason record should he be called upon for the Browns to play later in the year.

In the meantime, the Browns gave UCLA rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson the Week 11 start against Pittsburgh.

DTR won his first NFL game.

Veteran PJ Walker is also on the roster and has played in relief of the injured franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson this season.

With back-to-back wins over the Ravens and the Steelers in Weeks 10 and 11, the Browns find themselves in a very good position at 7-3, second place in the AFC North.

For those asking… For the first time in 15 opportunities in 25 years. https://t.co/6S850JlRgG — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 19, 2023

There is only one more division game against Cincinnati on January 7.

Other games are against the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, and New York Jets.

A playoff run is certainly on their minds, especially with the best defense the team has fielded in years and Super Bowl Champion defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

#Browns DC Jim Schwartz on the fourth quarter defense vs. #Ravens: “You could feel it down in your soul. Those guys had a tenacity I hadn’t seen from them before’ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 16, 2023

How Flacco fits into all of this remains to be seen, but you can bet that Ravens fans never expected to see him playing for another AFC North team.

Former Ravens’ QB and Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco is signing with the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad, per me and @FieldYates. It is expected that Flacco will get promoted to active roster. Flacco will give the Browns added QB depth in light of Deshaun Watson’s season-ending… pic.twitter.com/SPDlTucPbW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2023

The NFL is funny that way in 2023, in the year of injured starting quarterbacks.