Cleveland Browns Sign Super Bowl MVP QB Joe Flacco To Practice Squad

Wendi Oliveros
New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens

The Cleveland Browns signed 38-year-old free agent quarterback Joe Flacco to the practice squad.

Flacco last played with the New York Jets in 2022 and engineered an improbable win over the Browns in Week 2.

He is best known for his time with the Super Bowl Champion Baltimore Ravens.

Flacco led the team to a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Harbaugh brothers coaching bowl in 2013 and was named Super Bowl MVP.

He has a great postseason record should he be called upon for the Browns to play later in the year.

In the meantime, the Browns gave UCLA rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson the Week 11 start against Pittsburgh.

DTR won his first NFL game.

Veteran PJ Walker is also on the roster and has played in relief of the injured franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson this season.

With back-to-back wins over the Ravens and the Steelers in Weeks 10 and 11, the Browns find themselves in a very good position at 7-3, second place in the AFC North.

There is only one more division game against Cincinnati on January 7.

Other games are against the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, and New York Jets.

A playoff run is certainly on their minds, especially with the best defense the team has fielded in years and Super Bowl Champion defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

How Flacco fits into all of this remains to be seen, but you can bet that Ravens fans never expected to see him playing for another AFC North team.

The NFL is funny that way in 2023, in the year of injured starting quarterbacks.

 

 

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
