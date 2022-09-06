Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers Betting Picks, Predictions and Odds For Game Week 1

The Carolina Panthers host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST to open up the 2022-23 NFL season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The game will be broadcast by CBS.

Browns vs Panthers Betting Picks

Browns vs Panthers Betting Pick 1: Browns spread +2.5

One of the more intriguing games of the week here with Baker Mayfield facing the team that traded him in the offseason. The Browns decided after last season that they were going to go in a different direction at quarterback and signed Deshaun Watson, essentially ending Mayfield’s time with the Browns that drafted him with the number one overall pick.

With Watson suspended for the first half of the season, Jacoby Brissett takes over the starting quarterback role for the Browns. He will have Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb, and Amari Cooper as weapons for this one.

Those weapons alone are the reason we are taking the Browns to cover the spread in this one. DJ Moore can’t do it alone at wideout for the Panthers, and although they appear to have a healthy Christian McCaffrey, the Browns still have more weapons to cover.

Also, the Panthers are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games.

Browns vs Panthers Betting Pick 1: Browns +2.5 @ -110 with Bovada

Browns vs Panthers Betting Pick 2: Total under 41.5 points

The under in this one should be the easy pick out of all of the lines related to this game. The Browns are rolling out a backup quarterback and the Panthers just don’t have the weapons that they need to put up a lot of points in this game.

The total has gone over in six of the Panthers last eight games, but that was with a squad last season and not this one. The Browns went under the total points in six of their last seven games.

Baker Mayfield is looking for revenge in this game, and the Browns are trying to piece together an offense that is going to rely heavily on the run game. If the Panthers can shut down the run in this one the under should be easy to hit.

Browns vs Panthers Betting Pick 2: Total under 41.5 points @ -110 with Bovada

Browns vs Panthers Betting Pick 3: Browns Moneyline +120

I don’t think it is too hard to believe that the Browns can win this game. Yes, there are a lot of questions surrounding the team, especially on offense with the absence of Watson, but Myles Garrett and the Browns defense are going to be the difference in this game.

The Panthers are going to be much better this season than last, but they are still in the process of rebuilding this roster. It will take time for the team to get in sync and while I think if this game was held later in the season that the Panthers would win, the Browns have the better roster, especially on defense to take this one in week one.

Browns vs Panthers Betting Pick 3: Browns Moneyline @ +120 with Bovada

Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers Odds