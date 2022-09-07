Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions

The Carolina Panthers host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to open up their 2022 NFL season. Baker Mayfield will face the Browns for the first time since the former first overall pick was traded to the Panthers in the offseason.

Cleveland Browns vs Carolina Panthers Same Game Parlay Picks

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

See below as to how to place your bets once you have signed up.

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.

Load up your bet and stake your chosen amount.

Browns vs Panthers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Cleveland Browns Money Line @ +105 with Bovada

The Browns and Panthers are both at the bottom of the league in power rankings to enter the season. Both teams have glaring holes on both sides of the ball, especially on their offensive lines. The Browns defense with Myles Garrett is strong enough to withhold Baker Mayfield’s revenge game in this one. Mayfield and McCaffrey will present problems on the field for the Browns defense, but they will be able to withstand to push.w

Browns vs Panthers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Any Time Touchdown Scorer Christian McCaffrey @ -130 with Bovada

CMC is back and he is healthy. That alone should give you confidence that he will be able to get back into the end zone in his first game of the season. The Browns don’t have a lot of help at the wide receiver position for DJ Moore and they will rely heavily on McCaffrey to get their offense going and open up the field a little bit for Baker Mayfield. McCaffrey also only needs 98 total yards to pass Barry Sanders for the 20th-mosst scrimmage yards in a player’s first 60 games. Not bad company to be with in that category. https://twitter.com/Panthers/status/1567538514803281920

Browns vs Panthers Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Cleveland Browns Spread @ +1.5 with Bovada

Jacoby Brissett takes over behind center for the Cleveland Browns due to the suspension of Deshaun Watson for 11 games. He has Amari Cooper and David Njoku along with running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt as weapons on offense. Chubb finished the season as the league’s second-most productive runner. He finished the season with 1,259 rushing yards and he will need to produce at that level again if the Browns want to have a shot at the playoffs. For this game though those weapons will be enough to complete the three-pick parlay.

Browns vs Panthers Odds