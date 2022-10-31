Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Picks, Player Props & NFL Same Game Parlay

Monday night football is almost upon us and with the highly anticipated Browns vs Bengals match rounding off week 8 of the season, we have selected the best player props ahead of tonight’s Halloween matchup.

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Same Game Parlay Picks

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Same Game Parlay @ +500 with Bovada

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Pick 1: Joe Burrow over 265.5 passing yards

Our first pick for MNF sees Joe Burrow accumulating over 265 passing yards on Halloween and if his recent performances are anything to go by the Bengals QB should easily achieve this mark.

Burrow is currently averaging 299.6 passing yards per game for the Bengals this season and threw for an incredible 481 yards against the Falcons in his last game which was just 44 yards off a career best.

Most Pass Yards in a single game since start of last season



Joe Burrow 525 (Week 16, 2021)

Joe Burrow 481 (Sunday)

Tua Tagovailoa 469 (Week 2, 2022)

Joe Burrow 446 (Week 17, 2021)



The Browns most eye-catching team news ahead of Monday night’s clash is that Denzel Ward, who is arguably Cleveland’s best cornerback, will not feature due to failing concussion protocols.

After a slow start to the year we are full of confidence that Joe Burrow can carry his excellent recent form with him into the Browns game and score over 265 passing yards.

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Pick 2: Tyler Boyd over 61.5 receiving yards

Tyler Boyd’s receiving yards prop is our second pick for Monday Night Football, and after an outstanding performance against the Falcons last week we are backing the 27-year old to record over 61.5 receiving yards when he faces the Browns.

Last week Boyd accumulated 155 receiving yards which is a career best for the wide receiver and with the loss of Ja’Marr Chase this week due to injury we expect Boyd to see a lot more action, playing an important part in the Bengals offence.

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Pick 3: Joe Mixon anytime touchdown

Mixon is currently the leader in the NFL for total carries within the 10-yard line this season and having scored a TD in both of the Bengals previous games, we are confident that the running back can get himself in the endzone at some point this Halloween.

Cleveland are currently conceding the most touchdowns to running backs in the NFL this season, with the Browns allowing for 12 TD’s from that position in their opening seven games.

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Odds