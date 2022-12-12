NCAAF

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal But Will Play Bowl Game

David Evans
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has entered the NCAA transfer portal, adding to an already stacked QB position. The Chanticleers quarterback has had a spectacular career in the Sun Belt but will now likely look for a season at a Power Five school in order to boost his draft stock before declaring for the NFL, but not before playing one more game in the Coastal Carolina colors as he will play in the Birmingham Bowl. He will no doubt garner a lot of attention having put up gaudy numbers over his four seasons with Coastal Carolina. With the transfer portal changing the face of college football, the teams who react quickest and smartest could look to gain an edge on their conference opponents.

Triple Sun Belt Player of the Year Winner in Portal

Grayson McCall’s career with Coastal Carolina looks to have ended prematurely with his decision to enter the transfer portal announced via Twitter statement on Monday. However, McCall will go down as one of the best to ever play quarterback for the Chanticleers having racked several records in his time at the school.

“I’m so thankful for all the memories I’ve made in Conway, and I wouldn’t trade my time here for anything,” McCall’s statement reads. “No matter what happens, Conway is always home, and I’ll forever be a Chanticleer.”

McCall leads the school in passing touchdowns having thrown for 78 while getting intercepted just eight times. He has also added over 1,000 yards on the ground and has 16 rushing touchdowns to his name.

During his time at the school, McCall has been the Sun Belt Player of the Year in 2020, 2021, and 2022. In his three years as starter, the Chanticleers have gone 31-6 and won a bowl game.

The 6-foot-3 200 lbs quarterback was not highly recruited out of high school. McCall received just five offers and was a two or three-star recruit depending on your recruiting website of choice. However, with an exceptional college football resume, he will not be short of suitors from much bigger schools than his high school days.

McCall says he will play in the CCU bowl game. Coastal Carolina will square off in the Birmingham Bowl against East Carolina on December 27.

NCAAF News
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
