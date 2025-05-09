Tennis News and Rumors

Coco Gauff And Alexandra Eala Make Doubles Debut On Saturday At Italian Open

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff successfully started her singles campaign on Friday at the 2025 Italian Open with a three-set victory over Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko.

At the net, Gauff was overheard sharing encouraging words with Mboko.  Gauff at 21 is becoming the “elder stateswoman” of the WTA Tour, befriending the teenagers coming up behind her.

She understands the pressure they are living with better than anyone else. That’s why it was not particularly surprising that she is teaming with another teenage sensation to play doubles at this year’s tournament.

Gauff and Filipina teenager Alexandra Eala will make their doubles debut on Saturday with an estimated 8 AM EDT match against Alexandra Panova and Fanny Stollar.

Alexandra Eala lost her first-round match against Marta Kostyuk, who did her part to mentor and encourage Eala at the net after her one-sided win.  Eala rose to stardom by reaching the semifinals at the Miami Open with wins over Grand Slam champions Madison Keys, Jelena Ostapenko, and Iga Swiatek.

Coco Gauff And Alexandra Eala Will Be A Formidable Team

Gauff is the 2024 French Open doubles champion with Katerina Siniakova.  Eala is a two-time Grand Slam junior doubles champion (2020 Australian Open and 2021 French Open).

Sorana Cirstea and Anna Kalinskaya‘s win in last week’s Madrid Open as a first-time team indicates that Gauff and Eala have a chance.

Adding to the viability of that chance is the second-seeded team of Siniakova and Zhang Shaui lost in the first round.  Siniakova’s usual partner, Taylor Townsend, continues to recover from a concussion sustained while falling at the Miami Open.  The fifth-seeded team of Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk also lost in the first round.

Defending Italian Open champions and hometown favorites Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani remain in the draw.

It is refreshing to see the women supporting and lifting each other up even though they are peers and competitors.

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
