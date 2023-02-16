Tennis News and Rumors

Coco Gauff And Jessica Pegula Dominate In Qatar Open Singles And Doubles

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Jessica Pegula Coco Gauff 2

USA women’s tennis is in a good place.

That is especially obvious at the WTA Qatar TotalEnergies Open occurring this week.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff ranked fourth and sixth, are rolling through their singles matches.

Both are through to the quarterfinal round after beating Grand Slam champions in the round of 16.

Pegula saved two match points and won a three-set thriller over 2017 French Open Champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Gauff beat 2011 and 2014 Wimbledon Champion Petra Kvitova in straight sets.

Pegula and Gauff are in opposite sections of the draw so the only way they would play against each other in this tournament would be in the final.

In the meantime, Pegula and Gauff are the top-ranked doubles team in the 2023 tournament and the 2022 doubles champions in Qatar.

They are into the semifinal round of doubles.

Double The Fun

Top-ranked singles players do not regularly play doubles.

There are more practices with the partner and more matches so some do not prefer to do it.

Others view it as a more fun way to hone their skills than with traditional practice.

Gauff has always been a singles and doubles player.

Earlier in her career, she played with fellow American teenager Caty McNally; their partnership was called “McCoco”.

The Gauff and Pegula team fell in the semifinal round of the 2023 Australian Open, but it is not an unrealistic prediction for them to win a Grand Slam title in 2023 as a doubles team.

Their best Grand Slam doubles result came in the 2022 French Open where they reached the finals and lost to Caroline Garcia and Kristina “Kiki” Mladenovic.

They Are A Great Team With Plenty In Common

Though they are 10 years apart, Gauff is 18 and Pegula is 28, the two have plenty in common which is why they are a successful doubles team.

An obvious similarity is that both come from families with sports backgrounds.

Pegula’s parents own professional sports teams including NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres.

Gauff’s parents were both collegiate athletes, her dad was a basketball player, and her mom a track star.

Growing up with sports as a backdrop, both got involved with sports their family members did not participate in.

Keep an eye on both Pegula and Gauff in both singles and doubles in 2023; this could be a breakthrough year twice over.

 

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: Rogers Cup

Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Next 2 Tournaments, Indian Wells In Jeopardy

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
Tennis News and Rumors
Roger Federer
“Roger Federer Effect” Book Talks About Federer’s Shocking Departure from Nike
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 14 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Simona Halep is no.3 on top 100 tennis players in wta earnings
Romanian Tennis Star Simona Halep Scheduled For February Anti-Doping Hearing
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 13 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 12
Rafael Nadal Predicts Who Will Be The 2023 Comeback Player
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 11 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula Shares Her Mother Kim Had Cardiac Arrest In June 2022
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 8 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
tennis
Four Things To Know About U.S. Tennis Star, Alycia Parks
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 6 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
2016 US Open - Day 1
Jimmy Connors Defends Novak Djovokic
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top