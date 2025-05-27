Coco Gauff Responds To Chris Eubanks After Forgetting Rackets For French Open R1 Match

Coco Gauff and Christopher Eubanks have a sibling-like relationship where each is comfortable ribbing the other in public as often as necessary.

That’s why tennis fans could predict an exchange was coming when Chris Eubanks, who was working for TNT at the French Open on Monday, was at the desk as Gauff walked onto the court for her first round match.

😂 Tiafoe forgot to bring his rackets to his match pic.twitter.com/vvYXUV0ljW — Olly Tennis 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) March 8, 2025

Upon opening her bag, she realized her rackets were not there. Eubanks was in total disbelief that this happened..again. Francis Tiafoe had the same thing happen recently, and Eubanks was amazed by that.

Coco Gauff forgot her racquets for her 1st round match at Roland Garros: “I go on the court and realize I have no racquets. I literally just made fun of Frances for it in Madrid. Now I’ll be quiet.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/UeAPFJtYFY — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 27, 2025

As for Gauff, Eubanks wanted answers so he hoped that TNT’s courtside commentator Sloane Stephens would get to the bottom of the situation. Gauff told Stephens that her racket bag was heavy with all of the drinks she had in it so she did not realize there were no rackets in it until she opened it on court.

Eubanks did not buy this answer. He said her bag looked empty. Eubanks took to social media to further make fun of Gauff over her gaffe.

What Coco Gauff Said To Eubanks

Gauff is blaming the whole hilarious incident on her coach who was conveniently not in the box after her match when she talked about it.

She also had an extra laugh at the irony of her making fun of Tiafoe for doing the same thing in Miami in March.

Her comeback to Eubanks was short and sweet.

“Mind your business.”

I don’t think this is the last we have heard Eubanks roast Gauff or Tiafoe on this issue.