Tennis News and Rumors

Coco Gauff Responds To Chris Eubanks After Forgetting Rackets For French Open R1 Match

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Coco Gauff and Chris Eubanks

Coco Gauff and Christopher Eubanks have a sibling-like relationship where each is comfortable ribbing the other in public as often as necessary.

That’s why tennis fans could predict an exchange was coming when Chris Eubanks, who was working for TNT at the French Open on Monday, was at the desk as Gauff walked onto the court for her first round match.

Upon opening her bag, she realized her rackets were not there.  Eubanks was in total disbelief that this happened..again.  Francis Tiafoe had the same thing happen recently, and Eubanks was amazed by that.

As for Gauff, Eubanks wanted answers so he hoped that TNT’s courtside commentator Sloane Stephens would get to the bottom of the situation.  Gauff told Stephens that her racket bag was heavy with all of the drinks she had in it so she did not realize there were no rackets in it until she opened it on court.

Eubanks did not buy this answer.  He said her bag looked empty.  Eubanks took to social media to further make fun of Gauff over her gaffe.

What Coco Gauff Said To Eubanks

Gauff is blaming the whole hilarious incident on her coach who was conveniently not in the box after her match when she talked about it.

She also had an extra laugh at the irony of her making fun of Tiafoe for doing the same thing in Miami in March.

Her comeback to Eubanks was short and sweet.

“Mind your business.”

I don’t think this is the last we have heard Eubanks roast Gauff or Tiafoe on this issue.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff and Chris Eubanks

Coco Gauff Responds To Chris Eubanks After Forgetting Rackets For French Open R1 Match

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
Tennis News and Rumors
French Open
French Open Day 3 ATP Roundup: Jakub Mensik, Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic Make News
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
Tennis News and Rumors
Arthur Fils
French Open: Arthur Fils Gets First ATP French Open Win
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 26 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Rafael Nadal Roland Garros
French Open: In R1 Wins, Iga Swiatek And Paula Badosa Motivated By Rafael Nadal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 26 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Victoria Mboko
French Open: Intriguing Second Round Wednesday Match Already Set Featuring Victoria Mboko
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 25 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
WATCH: Rafael Nadal Arrives At Roland Garros Before Ceremony
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 25 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy and Sits Out for the 2023 season
Top seven intriguing first round French Open matches
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 24 2025
More News
Arrow to top