American teenage tennis star Coco Gauff earned an early birthday present on the eve of her 19th birthday.

On Sunday, March 12, 2023, she won her third-round Indian Wells match in straight sets over fellow teenager 18-year-old Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic.

Coco is currently ranked sixth in the world in women’s singles and is ranked second in the world in doubles with partner Jessica Pegula.

She has won three career singles titles and seven doubles titles.

Gauff is gracious and has always acted and spoken like a person well beyond her years.

A win in #TennisParadise isn't a bad early birthday gift 🎁@CocoGauff turns 1️⃣9️⃣ tomorrow 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Gccfe27h2t — wta (@WTA) March 13, 2023

The road ahead beyond her 19th birthday is very bright, and it could start with wins at Indian Wells in both singles and doubles.

Coco’s Singles Draw

The path to the final is a challenging one.

She has three Grand Slam champions and her doubles partner in her section of the draw.

Those champions include Petra Kvitova, Barbara Krejcikova, and Aryna Sabalenka.

Gauff will need to be at her best to get through to the semifinals, and should she get to the finals, it could be an even more challenging opponent.

Defending champion and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlines the opposite section of the draw.

Coco’s Doubles Draw

The doubles draw has noteworthy pairings that could give Gauff and Pegula trouble.

The opposite side of the draw has 2023 Australian Open champions Barbara Krejciova and Katerina Siniakova who have won 7 Grand Slam titles.

Also on the other side of the draw is Coco’s former doubles partner Caty McNally now teaming with Polish player Magna Linette.

Could Coco Be The Next Teenager To Win A Grand Slam?

Spanish teen phenom Carlos Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam, the 2022 U.S. Open, as a 19-year-old.

Could Coco Gauff follow a similar course and win a Grand Slam now that she is 19?

Her career-best results in Grand Slams happened in 2022, as a finalist at Roland Garros and as a quarterfinalist at the U.S. Open.

With Serena Williams retired, Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber on maternity leave, and Simona Halep suspended, 2023 is the year we could see more maiden Grand Slams in women’s singles beyond Aryna Sabalenka’s in Australia.

Will Coco Gauff win a Grand Slam title in 2023? — TENNIS (@Tennis) December 24, 2022

No one would be surprised if Coco Gauff follows in Sabalenka’s footsteps and wins the first Grand Slam of her career this year.

