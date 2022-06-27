Coco Gauff Wimbledon Odds | Gauff Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

After making it to the French Open final, Coco Gauff is one of the tennis players with the best odds to win Wimbledon 2022. The No. 12-ranked player in the world, Gauff has held her own against some of the top players in the world at just 18 years old. The top online sportsbooks are offering Gauff at +1000, giving her the second-best odds to win Wimbledon 2022. Gauff will take on Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round of Wimbledon 2022 at 8 am on Court 2 on Tuesday morning.

Coco Gauff Stats | Wimbledon 2022 Stats

Before you bet on Coco Gauff to win Wimbledon 2022, it might be wise to check out some of their tennis stats.

In only two Wimbledon appearances, Gauff has fallen short of the quarterfinals exiting in the fourth round in 2019 and 2021. She has a 6-2 Wimbledon record and is 10-4 on grass courts, a surface which suits her game well.

For a quick breakdown of all of Coco Gauff’s stats ahead of Wimbledon 2022, scroll down below.

Rank: #12

#12 Age: 18

18 Country: USA

USA Height: 5’9”

5’9” Coach: Corey Gauff

Corey Gauff 2022 Season ATP wins: N/A

N/A Wimbledon Record: 6-2

6-2 Overall Grass Court Record: 10-4

10-4 Grand Slam Record: 24-10

Coco Gauff Wimbledon Odds | Coco Gauff Odds to Win Wimbledon 2022

After nearly earning a grand slam win at Roland-Garros, Coco Gauff comes into Wimbledon 2022 as one of the betting favorites behind No.1-ranked Iga Swiatek.

The 18-year-old phenom owns the second-best odds to win Wimbledon in 2022.

Gauff enters with +1000 odds to win Wimbledon 2022 but will need to find a way to get the best of Swiatek, who defeated her in back-to-back sets in the French Open final.

Gauff has played well at Wimbledon before, so her rise to the top of the odds board in 2022 should come as no surprise. As a matter of fact, she made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon at just 16 years old.

The surface at Wimbledon should also benefit Gauff, who is 10-4 in her career on grass courts. That could give her the advantage she needs to take home her first grand slam.

Check the chart for a full breakdown of the Wimbledon 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best tennis betting sites.

WTA Tennis Player 2022 Wimbledon Odds Play Iga Swiatek +165 Coco Gauff +1000 Ons Jabeur +1200 Simona Halep +1600 Serena Williams +2000 Karolina Pliskova +2500 Angelique Kerber +2500 Belinda Bencic +2500 Maria Sakkari +2500 Bianca Andreescu +2800 Garbine Muguruza +2800 Amanda Anisimova +2800 Beatriz Haddad Maia +2800 Emma Raducanu +4000 Jelena Ostapenko +4000 Petra Kvitova +5000 Barbora Krejcikova +6600 Karolina Muchova +6600 Paula Badosa +6600 Elena Rybakina +8000 Danielle Collins +8000 Jessica Pegula +8000 Qinweng Zheng +8000 Camila Giorgi +10000 Elise Mertens +15000 Clara Tauson +15000 Jennifer Brady +20000 Marketa Vondrousova +20000 Dayana Yastremska +20000 Petra Martic +25000 Viktorija Golubic +25000 Ajla Tomljanovic +25000

Why Coco Gauff Will Win Wimbledon 2022

Coco Gauff might only be 18 years old but she appears on the brink of winning her first grand slam tournament.

Gauff reached the final at Roland-Garros 2022 but proved to be no match for a red-hot Iga Swiatek on clay court. However, Gauff could enjoy more success against Swiatek and other top players on grass, which suits her game well.

Gauff has already made it to the fourth round at Wimbledon and comes in playing the best tennis of her career. She is 24-10 in grand slam tournaments and 10-4 in her career on grass court.

Look for Gauff to continue to make a name for herself on the biggest stage in tennis.

