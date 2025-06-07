Coco Gauff Wins 2025 French Open

Coco Gauff wins the second Grand Slam of her young career at the 2025 French Open.

Proving that clay is among her favorite surfaces, the steely nerved Gauff showed no emotion as she lost a long and difficult first set that her coming from behind at 1-4 0-40 down to force a tiebreaker.

How did she react? With maturity beyond her years, she locked down and won the second set 6-2 and the final set 6-4.

She never stopped going for her shots and kept grinding, much to the chagrin of an unhinged Aryna Sabalenka who was in frequent animated Russian conversations with her box throughout the second and third sets.

Coco Gauff Joins Elite American Company

Gauff becomes the seventh American woman in the Open Era to win the French Open. Serena Williams was the last to do so a decade ago. Other legends that have done it include Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, and Martina Navratilova.

She dropped to the clay in a similar manner as she did when she won her maiden Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open in eerily similar fashion coming from a set down to win the final two sets against Sabalenka. Gauff looked shocked that she won, but it seemed imminent to viewers and tennis fans from the second set forward.

Gauff won the French Open Juniors title as a 14-year-old so she is fulfilling the ambitions of her teenage self on the biggest stage and showing her character and will in the biggest moments of this match.

American Women Winning 2025 Grand Slam

With Madison Keys winning the Australian Open and Gauff winning the French Open, the American women are marking their own Grand Slam success in 2025.

Sabalenka is 1-2 in the last three Grand Slams she has appeared in: the 2024 US Open, 2025 Australian Open, and 2025 French Open.