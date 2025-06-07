Tennis News and Rumors

Coco Gauff Wins 2025 French Open

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff wins the second Grand Slam of her young career at the 2025 French Open.

Proving that clay is among her favorite surfaces, the steely nerved Gauff showed no emotion as she lost a long and difficult first set that her coming from behind at 1-4 0-40 down to force a tiebreaker.

How did she react?  With maturity beyond her years, she locked down and won the second set 6-2 and the final set 6-4.

She never stopped going for her shots and kept grinding, much to the chagrin of an unhinged Aryna Sabalenka who was in frequent animated Russian conversations with her box throughout the second and third sets.

Coco Gauff Joins Elite American Company

Gauff becomes the seventh American woman in the Open Era to win the French Open.  Serena Williams was the last to do so a decade ago.  Other legends that have done it include Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, and Martina Navratilova.

She dropped to the clay in a similar manner as she did when she won her maiden Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open in eerily similar fashion coming from a set down to win the final two sets against Sabalenka.  Gauff looked shocked that she won, but it seemed imminent to viewers and tennis fans from the second set forward.

Gauff won the French Open Juniors title as a 14-year-old so she is fulfilling the ambitions of her teenage self on the biggest stage and showing her character and will in the biggest moments of this match.

American Women Winning 2025 Grand Slam

With Madison Keys winning the Australian Open and Gauff winning the French Open, the American women are marking their own Grand Slam success in 2025.

Sabalenka is 1-2 in the last three Grand Slams she has appeared in: the 2024 US Open, 2025 Australian Open, and 2025 French Open.

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff Wins 2025 French Open

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6min
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Shares His Tennis Plans For The Rest Of 2025
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  18h
Tennis News and Rumors
Jannik Sinner
French Open: Jannik Sinner Rolls Into Legendary Finals Weekend
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
Tennis News and Rumors
USATSI_26369672_168396541_lowres-2
Who is the 2025 French Open breakout star Lois Boisson?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 5 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori
French Open: Sara Errani And Andrea Vavassori Win Mixed Doubles Title
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 5 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
French Open
French Open Doubles SF Preview: Mirra Andreeva/Diana Shnaider vs. Jasmine Paolini/Sara Errani
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 4 2025
Tennis News and Rumors
Prakash Amritraj
Tennis Channel’s Prakash Amritraj Finally Gets Primetime Gig
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 4 2025
More News
Arrow to top