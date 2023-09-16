Tennis News and Rumors

Coco Gauff’s Grand Slam Win Sets Viewership Record For Most Watched Women’s US Open Final Ever

Gia Nguyen
Last weekend, Coco Gauff won her first Grand Slam ever at the 2023 U.S. Open. It was a historic moment for Gauff but also for Americans, as she became the first American teenager to win a major since Serena Williams in 1999.

There were nearly 3.4 million fans that tuned in to watch Gauff take on Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 U.S. Open. As a result, Guaff’s dramatic win broke ESPN‘s record for the most watched women’s Grand Slam final ever.

More People Tuned into Women’s U.S. Open Final than Men’s

The 2023 US Open was a historic moment for women’s sports as Gauff became the first teenager in over two decades to win a Grand Slam. It was the first grand slam title of her career and Gauff won it on her home soil.

There were nearly 3.4 million people that tuned into Gauff’s US Open Final win compared to only 2.3 million who tuned into Djokovic’s 24th Grand Slam title on Sunday.

Gauff’s championship became the most-viewed women’s final in any tennis major ever to be broadcast on ESPN and the 3.4 million viewers represented a whopping 92 percent increase from last year’s women’s championship.

Women’s US Open Was Third Most Watched Program

The U.S. Open wrapped up during the same weekend as college football and the start of the NFL season. With the U.S. Open’s record-breaking viewership along with college football, ESPN became the most-watched cable channel last week.

There was an average of 1.04 million viewers that tuned into ESPN last week and those numbers only rose during primetime to a total of 2.09 million.

Despite NFL and college football stealing most of the headlines across the country, the women’s US Open Final was the third most-watched program on cable, sitting behind only two college football games.

Meanwhile, the men’s championship was only the ninth most-watched cable program with a total of 2.3 million viewers.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
