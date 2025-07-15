Cody Bellinger hits three home runs in a game

The New York Yankees lost two of three games to the Chicago Cubs over the weekend, but on Friday night we saw the greatness from a former Cubs outfielder who now calls New York home. For the first time in his Major League Baseball career, Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger of Scottsdale, Arizona, the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year and 2019 National League Most Valuable Player (both with the Los Angeles Dodgers), hit three home runs in a game, as the Yankees trounced the Cubs 11-0.

Third Yankees player with a three home run game in 2025

Bellinger was the third Yankees player with three home runs in a game this season. The other two were Aaron Judge of Linden, California, and left fielder Jasson Dominguez of Esperanza, Dominican Republic. Judge accomplished the feat in a 20-9 Yankees win over the Milwaukee Brewers on March 29, and Dominguez hit three home runs in a 10-2 Yankees win over the Athletics on May 9. Remarkably, in the three games this season where the Yankees have had a player hit three home runs in a game, they have outscored their opponents 41-11.

Inside look at the three home runs

All three of Bellinger’s hits were two-run home runs. In all, he had six runs batted in. During the third inning, Bellinger hit a 371 foot home run to right center field which scored Dominguez and put the Yankees up 3-0. During the fifth inning, Bellinger hit a 376 foot home run to right field which scored Dominguez and put the Yankees up 3-0. During the eighth inning, Bellinger hit a 380 foot home run to right center field which scored Judge and put the Yankees up 10-0.

Bellinger in 2025

This is Bellinger’s first season in pinstripes after six seasons with the Dodgers and two seasons with the Cubs. He is batting .282 with 16 home runs and 54 runs batted in. During 88 games, 340 at bats, and 375 plate appearances, Bellinger has scored 54 runs, and had 96 hits, 18 doubles, three triples, nine stolen bases, 168 total bases, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .336, and a slugging percentage of .494.

In AL East Contention

The Yankees are in second place in the American League East with a record of 53 wins and 43 losses. They are two games back of the Toronto Blue Jays, but are in a playoff spot. The Yankees have the top wildcard placing and lead the Tampa Bay Rays by three and a half games.