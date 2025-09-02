MLB News and Rumors

Cody Bellinger, Rafael Devers & Kyle Schwarber named MLB Players of the Week

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_19260815_168396541_lowres-2

There were not two, but three players chosen as players of the week to end August. They were New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger of Scottsdale, Arizona, San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers of Sanchez, Dominican Republic, and Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber of Middletown, Ohio. For the period from August 25-31, 2025, Bellinger was named the American League Player of the Week, and Devers and Schwarber were named the co-National League Players of the Week.

Cody Bellinger

Bellinger batted .444 with two home runs and eight runs batted in. During seven games, 27 at bats, and 32 plate appearances, he scored six runs and had 12 hits, three doubles, four walks, 21 total bases, one sacrifice fly, with an on base percentage of .500 and a slugging percentage of .778.

During the week, Bellinger had two three hit games. He had two singles and one home run in an 11-2 Yankees win over the Washington Nationals on August 27, and one single, one double and home run in a 10-4 Yankees win over the Chicago White Sox on August 28. The sacrifice fly came in a 10-5 Yankees win over the Nationals on August 25.

Rafael Devers

Devers batted .478 with three home runs and 10 runs batted in. During 27 plate appearances, 23 at bats, and six games, he scored nine runs, and had 11 hits, two doubles, three home runs, four walks, 21 total bases, with an on base percentage of .556 and a slugging percentage of .957.

During the week, Devers’s most memorable game came on August 27 in a 12-3 Giants win over the Chicago Cubs. He scored four runs, and had four hits, one double, two home runs and five runs batted in, and 11 total bases. Devers also had one double, one home run, and seven total bases in a 13-2 Giants win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber batted .214 with four home runs and 10 runs batted in. During seven games, 28 at bats, and 31 plate appearances, he scored seven runs and had six hits, three walks, 20 total bases, with an on base percentage of .290, and a slugging percentage of .714.

Schwarber is being honoured for his performance in a single game. That took place on Thursday in a dominant 19-4 Phillies win over the Atlanta Braves. Schwarber set the Phillies records for most home runs in a game (four) and most runs batted in during a game (nine).

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Phillies S.F. Giants Yankees
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21749826_168396541_lowres-2

Four significant baseball injuries as 2025 MLB regular season nears an end

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 31 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19260815_168396541_lowres-2
X reacts to Kyle Schwarber’s four home run night
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 29 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19150344_168396541_lowres-2
Cal Raleigh becomes second Mariners player with 50 home runs in a season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 26 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Vinnie Pasquantino
Vinnie Pasquantino and Ranger Suarez named MLB Players of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 26 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19150344_168396541_lowres-2
Mariners to battle Padres after Cal Raleigh made history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 25 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Felix Bautista
Two MLB pitchers out for the season with injuries
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 24 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Yankees tie franchise record for most home runs in a game with nine
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 21 2025
More News
Arrow to top