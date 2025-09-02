There were not two, but three players chosen as players of the week to end August. They were New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger of Scottsdale, Arizona, San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers of Sanchez, Dominican Republic, and Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber of Middletown, Ohio. For the period from August 25-31, 2025, Bellinger was named the American League Player of the Week, and Devers and Schwarber were named the co-National League Players of the Week.

Cody Bellinger

Bellinger batted .444 with two home runs and eight runs batted in. During seven games, 27 at bats, and 32 plate appearances, he scored six runs and had 12 hits, three doubles, four walks, 21 total bases, one sacrifice fly, with an on base percentage of .500 and a slugging percentage of .778.

During the week, Bellinger had two three hit games. He had two singles and one home run in an 11-2 Yankees win over the Washington Nationals on August 27, and one single, one double and home run in a 10-4 Yankees win over the Chicago White Sox on August 28. The sacrifice fly came in a 10-5 Yankees win over the Nationals on August 25.

Rafael Devers

Devers batted .478 with three home runs and 10 runs batted in. During 27 plate appearances, 23 at bats, and six games, he scored nine runs, and had 11 hits, two doubles, three home runs, four walks, 21 total bases, with an on base percentage of .556 and a slugging percentage of .957.

During the week, Devers’s most memorable game came on August 27 in a 12-3 Giants win over the Chicago Cubs. He scored four runs, and had four hits, one double, two home runs and five runs batted in, and 11 total bases. Devers also had one double, one home run, and seven total bases in a 13-2 Giants win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber batted .214 with four home runs and 10 runs batted in. During seven games, 28 at bats, and 31 plate appearances, he scored seven runs and had six hits, three walks, 20 total bases, with an on base percentage of .290, and a slugging percentage of .714.

Schwarber is being honoured for his performance in a single game. That took place on Thursday in a dominant 19-4 Phillies win over the Atlanta Braves. Schwarber set the Phillies records for most home runs in a game (four) and most runs batted in during a game (nine).