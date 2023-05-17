The 2023 Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 20, at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. 2023 marks the 148th running of the Preakness. One of the horses looking to etch its name in history with a victory is Coffeewithchris. Below, we look at Coffeewithchris’s Preakness odds, jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, and horse racing stats.

One week ago, Coffeewithchris was set to run in the Long Branch Stakes at Monmouth Park on May 13. After Confidence Game withdrew from Preakness consideration, the connections of Coffeewithchris opted to scratch the horse from Long Branch and enter the Preakness.

As the hometown hero, can Coffeewithchris become the first Maryland-bred winner of the Preakness Stakes since Deputed Testamony in 1983?

Coffeewithchris Odds To Win The 2023 Preakness Stakes

Which horse is favored to win the Preakness Stakes?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Mage (+130) as the favorite to win the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Mage is riding high after an upset victory at the Kentucky Derby, where the colt opened with morning line odds of 15-1. Mage will look to become the first horse since 2018’s Justify to win the Derby and Preakness in the same season. Justify also won the Belmont, capping off the Triple Crown.

Behind Mage is First Mission (+250), National Treasure (+575), and Blazing Sevens (+750). National Treasure is trained by Bob Baffert, who enters his first Triple Crown race since serving a two-year suspension for the Medina Spirit controversy in 2021.

Coffeewithchris (+2500) is the second-biggest longshot in the eight-horse field. However, Coffeewithchris drew post position No. 4, a gate tied for producing the second-most winners with 14.

Check out the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below.



Preakness Stakes Horses Preakness Stakes Odds Play Mage +130 First Mission +250 National Treasure +575 Blazing Sevens +750 Red Route One +1400 Perform +2000 Coffeewithchris +2500 Chase The Chaos +5000

Coffeewithchris Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Coffeewithchris’s jockey for the 2023 Preakness will be Jaime Rodriguez. Like Coffeewithchris, Rodriguez is also Maryland-based. Over his career, Rodriguez has an impressive career earnings of $37,746,792. In 2022, Rodriguez had his best year as a jockey, garnering career highs in wins (243) and purse earnings ($7.5 million).

John Salzman Jr. will saddle his first horse in the Preakness with Coffeewithchris. Since 2008, Salzman’s horses have recorded 1,642 starts, and in his career, Salzman has registered 289 first-place finishes with seven occurring this year.

Coffeewithchris was sired by 2014 Preakness runner-up Ride on Curlin. Coffeewithchris was bred by Thomas J. Rooney, a former Congressman out of Florida and current President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association.

Bought by Salzman Jr. for $2,000, the horse is now owned by Salzman Jr., Fred Wasserloos, and Anthony Geruso.

Horse Coffeewithchris Post Position 4 Odds +2500 Jockey Jaime Rodriguez Trainer John E. Salzman Jr. Owner(s) Salzman, Jr., John E., Wasserloos, Fred and Geruso, Anthony Breeder Thomas J. Rooney Pedigree Ride On Curlin – Andiemac, by Outflanker Auction Price $2,000

Coffeewithchris Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Coffeewithchris is one of the most experienced horses in the field, with 12 career starts. The 3-year-old’s career record is 3-3-2, with career earnings of $225,600. That may seem low, but considering the auction price was $2,000, Coffeewithchris has been worth every penny.

As a pacesetter, Coffeewithchris will break for the front right away. Since Preakness is the shortest Triple Crown race, a fast start could play to Coffeewithchris’s advantage.

Coffeewithchris has a Top Equibase Speed Figure of 94.

Career Record 12(3-3-2) Career Earnings $225,600 Earnings Per Start $18,800 Running Style Pacesetter Equibase Speed Figure 94

Coffeewithchris Horse Pedigree

Ride On Curlin (USA) 2011 Curlin (USA) 2004 Smart Strike (CAN) 1992 Mr. Prospector (USA) 1970 Classy ‘n Smart (CAN) 1981 Sherriff’s Deputy (USA) 1994 Deputy Minister (CAN) 1979 Barbarika (USA) 1985 Magical Ride (USA) 2004 Storm Cat (USA) 1983 Storm Bird (CAN) 1978 Terlingua (USA) 1976 Victory Ride (USA) 1998 Seeking the Gold (USA) 1985 Young Flyer (USA) 1984 Andiemac (USA) 2012 Outflanker (USA) 1994 Danzig (USA) 1977 Northern Dancer (CAN) 1961 Pas de Nom (USA) 1968 Lassie’s Lady (USA) 1981 Alydar (USA) 1975 Lassie Dear (USA) 1974 Molly Molly Molly (USA) 2007 Malibu Moon (USA) 1997 A. P. Indy (USA) 1989 Macoumba (USA) 1992 Lizzie R Cozzene (USA) 1980 no data found

Coffeewithchris Past Performances and Results

Coffeewithchris is a local hero, having run 11 of 12 races in Maryland, with most of them coming at Laurel Park. He ended 2022 on a high note with a win in the Heft Stakes. Coffeewithchris carried that momentum into his 3-year-old season, with a second-place finish in the Spectacular Bid Stakes, a first-place finish in the Miracle Wood Stakes, and a second-place finish in the Private Terms Stakes.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Equibase Speed Figure Laurel Park 4/15/2023 10 Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type) N/A 5 94 Laurel Park 3/18/2023 9 Private Terms Stakes (Black Type) N/A 2 89 Laurel Park 2/18/2023 4 Miracle Wood Stakes (Black Type) N/A 1 94 Laurel Park 1/21/2023 8 Spectacular Bid Stakes (Black Type) N/A 2 82 Laurel Park 12/30/2022 4 Heft Stakes (Black Type) N/A 1 89 Laurel Park 12/3/2022 8 Maryland Juvenile Stakes (Black Type) N/A 3 76 Laurel Park 11/12/2022 8 James F. Lewis III Stakes (Black Type) N/A 4 78 Laurel Park 10/14/2022 8 Claiming N/A 3 63 Timonium 8/26/2022 8 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 2 47 Colonial Downs 8/9/2022 5 Hickory Tree Stakes N/A 5 62 Pimlico 5/12/2022 1 Maiden Claiming N/A 1 55 Laurel Park 5/1/2022 3 Maiden Special Weight N/A 8 36

