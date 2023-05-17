The 2023 Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 20, at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. 2023 marks the 148th running of the Preakness. One of the horses looking to etch its name in history with a victory is Coffeewithchris. Below, we look at Coffeewithchris’s Preakness odds, jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, and horse racing stats.
One week ago, Coffeewithchris was set to run in the Long Branch Stakes at Monmouth Park on May 13. After Confidence Game withdrew from Preakness consideration, the connections of Coffeewithchris opted to scratch the horse from Long Branch and enter the Preakness.
As the hometown hero, can Coffeewithchris become the first Maryland-bred winner of the Preakness Stakes since Deputed Testamony in 1983?
The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
Coffeewithchris Odds To Win The 2023 Preakness Stakes
Trainer John Salzman Jr. talks about Maryland-bred Coffeewithchris coming back to @PimlicoRC. #Preakness148 pic.twitter.com/z1jOEOlTe5
— Preakness Stakes (@PreaknessStakes) May 17, 2023
Which horse is favored to win the Preakness Stakes?
The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Mage (+130) as the favorite to win the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Mage is riding high after an upset victory at the Kentucky Derby, where the colt opened with morning line odds of 15-1. Mage will look to become the first horse since 2018’s Justify to win the Derby and Preakness in the same season. Justify also won the Belmont, capping off the Triple Crown.
Behind Mage is First Mission (+250), National Treasure (+575), and Blazing Sevens (+750). National Treasure is trained by Bob Baffert, who enters his first Triple Crown race since serving a two-year suspension for the Medina Spirit controversy in 2021.
Coffeewithchris (+2500) is the second-biggest longshot in the eight-horse field. However, Coffeewithchris drew post position No. 4, a gate tied for producing the second-most winners with 14.
Check out the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below.
|Preakness Stakes Horses
|Preakness Stakes Odds
|Play
|Mage
|+130
|First Mission
|+250
|National Treasure
|+575
|Blazing Sevens
|+750
|Red Route One
|+1400
|Perform
|+2000
|Coffeewithchris
|+2500
|Chase The Chaos
|+5000
Coffeewithchris Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price
Coffeewithchris’s jockey for the 2023 Preakness will be Jaime Rodriguez. Like Coffeewithchris, Rodriguez is also Maryland-based. Over his career, Rodriguez has an impressive career earnings of $37,746,792. In 2022, Rodriguez had his best year as a jockey, garnering career highs in wins (243) and purse earnings ($7.5 million).
John Salzman Jr. will saddle his first horse in the Preakness with Coffeewithchris. Since 2008, Salzman’s horses have recorded 1,642 starts, and in his career, Salzman has registered 289 first-place finishes with seven occurring this year.
Coffeewithchris was sired by 2014 Preakness runner-up Ride on Curlin. Coffeewithchris was bred by Thomas J. Rooney, a former Congressman out of Florida and current President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association.
Bought by Salzman Jr. for $2,000, the horse is now owned by Salzman Jr., Fred Wasserloos, and Anthony Geruso.
|Horse
|Coffeewithchris
|Post Position
|4
|Odds
|+2500
|Jockey
|Jaime Rodriguez
|Trainer
|John E. Salzman Jr.
|Owner(s)
|Salzman, Jr., John E., Wasserloos, Fred and Geruso, Anthony
|Breeder
|Thomas J. Rooney
|Pedigree
|Ride On Curlin – Andiemac, by Outflanker
|Auction Price
|$2,000
Coffeewithchris Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure
Coffeewithchris is one of the most experienced horses in the field, with 12 career starts. The 3-year-old’s career record is 3-3-2, with career earnings of $225,600. That may seem low, but considering the auction price was $2,000, Coffeewithchris has been worth every penny.
As a pacesetter, Coffeewithchris will break for the front right away. Since Preakness is the shortest Triple Crown race, a fast start could play to Coffeewithchris’s advantage.
Coffeewithchris has a Top Equibase Speed Figure of 94.
|Career Record
|12(3-3-2)
|Career Earnings
|$225,600
|Earnings Per Start
|$18,800
|Running Style
|Pacesetter
|Equibase Speed Figure
|94
Coffeewithchris Horse Pedigree
|Ride On Curlin (USA)
2011
|Curlin (USA)
2004
|Smart Strike (CAN)
1992
|Mr. Prospector (USA)
1970
|Classy ‘n Smart (CAN)
1981
|Sherriff’s Deputy (USA)
1994
|Deputy Minister (CAN)
1979
|Barbarika (USA)
1985
|Magical Ride (USA)
2004
|Storm Cat (USA)
1983
|Storm Bird (CAN)
1978
|Terlingua (USA)
1976
|Victory Ride (USA)
1998
|Seeking the Gold (USA)
1985
|Young Flyer (USA)
1984
|Andiemac (USA)
2012
|Outflanker (USA)
1994
|Danzig (USA)
1977
|Northern Dancer (CAN)
1961
|Pas de Nom (USA)
1968
|Lassie’s Lady (USA)
1981
|Alydar (USA)
1975
|Lassie Dear (USA)
1974
|Molly Molly Molly (USA)
2007
|Malibu Moon (USA)
1997
|A. P. Indy (USA)
1989
|Macoumba (USA)
1992
|Lizzie R
|Cozzene (USA)
1980
|no data found
Coffeewithchris Past Performances and Results
Coffeewithchris is a local hero, having run 11 of 12 races in Maryland, with most of them coming at Laurel Park. He ended 2022 on a high note with a win in the Heft Stakes. Coffeewithchris carried that momentum into his 3-year-old season, with a second-place finish in the Spectacular Bid Stakes, a first-place finish in the Miracle Wood Stakes, and a second-place finish in the Private Terms Stakes.
|Track
|Date
|Race
|Race Type
|Grade
|Finish
|Equibase Speed Figure
|Laurel Park
|4/15/2023
|10
|Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type)
|N/A
|5
|94
|Laurel Park
|3/18/2023
|9
|Private Terms Stakes (Black Type)
|N/A
|2
|89
|Laurel Park
|2/18/2023
|4
|Miracle Wood Stakes (Black Type)
|N/A
|1
|94
|Laurel Park
|1/21/2023
|8
|Spectacular Bid Stakes (Black Type)
|N/A
|2
|82
|Laurel Park
|12/30/2022
|4
|Heft Stakes (Black Type)
|N/A
|1
|89
|Laurel Park
|12/3/2022
|8
|Maryland Juvenile Stakes (Black Type)
|N/A
|3
|76
|Laurel Park
|11/12/2022
|8
|James F. Lewis III Stakes (Black Type)
|N/A
|4
|78
|Laurel Park
|10/14/2022
|8
|Claiming
|N/A
|3
|63
|Timonium
|8/26/2022
|8
|Allowance Optional Claiming
|N/A
|2
|47
|Colonial Downs
|8/9/2022
|5
|Hickory Tree Stakes
|N/A
|5
|62
|Pimlico
|5/12/2022
|1
|Maiden Claiming
|N/A
|1
|55
|Laurel Park
|5/1/2022
|3
|Maiden Special Weight
|N/A
|8
|36
Preakness Stakes Betting Guides 2023
- Horse Racing Betting Guide – Discover Best Horse Racing Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Preakness Stakes Betting Guide – Discover The Best Preakness Stakes Betting Sites Ranked & Reviewed.
- How to Bet on Preakness Stakes – Compare Top Sites for Preakness Stakes Betting.
- Preakness Stakes Odds Explained – Compare the Best Sites for Preakness Stakes Odds Reviewed.
- Free Preakness Stakes Picks – Check out Expert Tips on Preakness Stakes.