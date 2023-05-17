Horse Racing

Coffeewithchris Preakness 2023 Odds, Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, & Horse Racing Stats

Finshline at the Preakness Stakes.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday, May 20, at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. 2023 marks the 148th running of the Preakness. One of the horses looking to etch its name in history with a victory is Coffeewithchris. Below, we look at Coffeewithchris’s Preakness odds, jockey, trainer, owner, pedigree, Equibase Speed Figure, and horse racing stats.

One week ago, Coffeewithchris was set to run in the Long Branch Stakes at Monmouth Park on May 13. After Confidence Game withdrew from Preakness consideration, the connections of Coffeewithchris opted to scratch the horse from Long Branch and enter the Preakness.

As the hometown hero, can Coffeewithchris become the first Maryland-bred winner of the Preakness Stakes since Deputed Testamony in 1983?

Coffeewithchris Odds To Win The 2023 Preakness Stakes

Which horse is favored to win the Preakness Stakes?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Mage (+130) as the favorite to win the 2023 Preakness Stakes. Mage is riding high after an upset victory at the Kentucky Derby, where the colt opened with morning line odds of 15-1. Mage will look to become the first horse since 2018’s Justify to win the Derby and Preakness in the same season. Justify also won the Belmont, capping off the Triple Crown.

Behind Mage is First Mission (+250), National Treasure (+575), and Blazing Sevens (+750). National Treasure is trained by Bob Baffert, who enters his first Triple Crown race since serving a two-year suspension for the Medina Spirit controversy in 2021.

Coffeewithchris (+2500) is the second-biggest longshot in the eight-horse field. However, Coffeewithchris drew post position No. 4, a gate tied for producing the second-most winners with 14.

Check out the 2023 Preakness Stakes odds below.

Preakness Stakes Horses Preakness Stakes Odds Play
Mage +130 BetOnline logo
First Mission +250 BetOnline logo
National Treasure +575 BetOnline logo
Blazing Sevens +750 BetOnline logo
Red Route One +1400 BetOnline logo
Perform +2000 BetOnline logo
Coffeewithchris +2500 BetOnline logo
Chase The Chaos +5000 BetOnline logo

Coffeewithchris Jockey, Trainer, Owner, Breeder, & Auction Price

Coffeewithchris’s jockey for the 2023 Preakness will be Jaime Rodriguez. Like Coffeewithchris, Rodriguez is also Maryland-based. Over his career, Rodriguez has an impressive career earnings of $37,746,792. In 2022, Rodriguez had his best year as a jockey, garnering career highs in wins (243) and purse earnings ($7.5 million).

John Salzman Jr. will saddle his first horse in the Preakness with Coffeewithchris. Since 2008, Salzman’s horses have recorded 1,642 starts, and in his career, Salzman has registered 289 first-place finishes with seven occurring this year.

Coffeewithchris was sired by 2014 Preakness runner-up Ride on Curlin. Coffeewithchris was bred by Thomas J. Rooney, a former Congressman out of Florida and current President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association.

Bought by Salzman Jr. for $2,000, the horse is now owned by Salzman Jr., Fred Wasserloos, and Anthony Geruso.

Horse Coffeewithchris
Post Position 4
Odds +2500
Jockey Jaime Rodriguez
Trainer John E. Salzman Jr.
Owner(s) Salzman, Jr., John E., Wasserloos, Fred and Geruso, Anthony
Breeder Thomas J. Rooney
Pedigree Ride On Curlin – Andiemac, by Outflanker
Auction Price $2,000

Coffeewithchris Horse Profile: Career Record, Earnings, & Equibase Speed Figure

Coffeewithchris is one of the most experienced horses in the field, with 12 career starts. The 3-year-old’s career record is 3-3-2, with career earnings of $225,600. That may seem low, but considering the auction price was $2,000, Coffeewithchris has been worth every penny.

As a pacesetter, Coffeewithchris will break for the front right away. Since Preakness is the shortest Triple Crown race, a fast start could play to Coffeewithchris’s advantage.

Coffeewithchris has a Top Equibase Speed Figure of 94.

Career Record 12(3-3-2)
Career Earnings $225,600
Earnings Per Start $18,800
Running Style Pacesetter
Equibase Speed Figure 94

Coffeewithchris Horse Pedigree

Ride On Curlin (USA)

2011

 Curlin (USA)

2004

 Smart Strike (CAN)

1992

 Mr. Prospector (USA)

1970
Classy ‘n Smart (CAN)

1981
Sherriff’s Deputy (USA)

1994

 Deputy Minister (CAN)

1979
Barbarika (USA)

1985
Magical Ride (USA)

2004

 Storm Cat (USA)

1983

 Storm Bird (CAN)

1978
Terlingua (USA)

1976
Victory Ride (USA)

1998

 Seeking the Gold (USA)

1985
Young Flyer (USA)

1984
Andiemac (USA)

2012

 Outflanker (USA)

1994

 Danzig (USA)

1977

 Northern Dancer (CAN)

1961
Pas de Nom (USA)

1968
Lassie’s Lady (USA)

1981

 Alydar (USA)

1975
Lassie Dear (USA)

1974
Molly Molly Molly (USA)

2007

 Malibu Moon (USA)

1997

 A. P. Indy (USA)

1989
Macoumba (USA)

1992
Lizzie R Cozzene (USA)

1980
no data found

Coffeewithchris Past Performances and Results

Coffeewithchris is a local hero, having run 11 of 12 races in Maryland, with most of them coming at Laurel Park. He ended 2022 on a high note with a win in the Heft Stakes. Coffeewithchris carried that momentum into his 3-year-old season, with a second-place finish in the Spectacular Bid Stakes, a first-place finish in the Miracle Wood Stakes, and a second-place finish in the Private Terms Stakes.

Track Date Race Race Type Grade Finish Equibase Speed Figure
Laurel Park 4/15/2023 10 Federico Tesio Stakes (Black Type) N/A 5 94
Laurel Park 3/18/2023 9 Private Terms Stakes (Black Type) N/A 2 89
Laurel Park 2/18/2023 4 Miracle Wood Stakes (Black Type) N/A 1 94
Laurel Park 1/21/2023 8 Spectacular Bid Stakes (Black Type) N/A 2 82
Laurel Park 12/30/2022 4 Heft Stakes (Black Type) N/A 1 89
Laurel Park 12/3/2022 8 Maryland Juvenile Stakes (Black Type) N/A 3 76
Laurel Park 11/12/2022 8 James F. Lewis III Stakes (Black Type) N/A 4 78
Laurel Park 10/14/2022 8 Claiming N/A 3 63
Timonium 8/26/2022 8 Allowance Optional Claiming N/A 2 47
Colonial Downs 8/9/2022 5 Hickory Tree Stakes N/A 5 62
Pimlico 5/12/2022 1 Maiden Claiming N/A 1 55
Laurel Park 5/1/2022 3 Maiden Special Weight N/A 8 36

Preakness Stakes Betting Guides 2023

Horse Racing
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
