Colin Blackwell scores first NHL career overtime winner

The Dallas Stars got a key 4-3 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. With the win, the Stars and Avalanche are tied at one game apiece in their best out of seven Western Conference first round playoff series.

Who scored for the Stars?

Colin Blackwell of Lawrence, Massachusetts scored the overtime winner with two minutes and 14 seconds left in the first overtime period. Sam Steel of Ardrossan, Alberta, and defenseman Cody Ceci of Ottawa, Ontario picked up the assists. This was also Blackwell’s first ever overtime winner in the National Hockey League as he never had one in the regular season.

For Blackwell, this was only his second postseason goal. The first came on May 6, 2022 in a 5-2 Toronto Maple Leafs win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in game three of the first round playoff series. Blackwell scored from defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin of Moscow, Russia and Pierre Engvall of Ljungby, Sweden at 9:44 of the first period to give the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead. Toronto went on to lose the best out of seven series four games to three.

Who are the other players who contributed for the Stars offensively?

Steel led the Stars with two assists. The other three Stars goal scorers were Tyler Seguin of Brampton, Ontario, defenseman Thomas Harley of Mississauga, Ontario, and Evgenii Dadonov of Chelyabinsk, Russia.

Blackwell in 2024-25 regular season

In 63 games this season, Blackwell had six goals and 11 assists for 17 points. He was a +4 with 16 penalty minutes, three shorthanded points, one power-play point, 63 shots on goal, 151 faceoff wins, 23 blocked shots, 84 hits, 15 takeaways and 34 giveaways.

Big Bounce Back win for Dallas

Game two was a much better performance for the Stars and snapped an eight game losing streak. In game one, the Avalanche won by a score of 5-1. Game three of the best out of seven series shifts to Denver with the game to be played on Wednesday.