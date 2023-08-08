On Tuesday, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd made an egregious error involving Dwayne Haskins, the former first-round pick tragically killed in April 2022.

Colin Cowherd Says Dwayne Haskins Is A QB Who Can’t Win Super Bowl

On today's show, Colin Cowherd mentioned Dwayne Haskins as one of the QBs who cannot win a Super Bowl. This is factually correct, given that Haskins passed away 16 months ago. pic.twitter.com/L1PvtPLyY6 — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) August 8, 2023

On his show The Herd, Cowherd listed 20 quarterbacks drafted since 2013 who cannot win the Super Bowl. Cowherd included Haskins on the list.

“And then the third category is 20 guys who are not getting to a Super Bowl and certainly not winning it,” Cowherd said during his segment. “And that’s everybody else. From Baker Mayfield, Teddy Bridgewater, Dwayne Haskins, guys that are just not …”

Cowherd stopped to point out a spelling error on the on-screen graphic, as it said “can” instead of “can’t.”

Haskins died on April 9, 2022, after he was hit by a dump truck trying to cross a Florida highway. Haskins last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, serving as the third-string quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph.

The Internet Quickly Pointed Out Cowherd’s Shocking Error

After the segment, the Internet quickly pointed out Cowherd’s error and immediately criticized the host and his team for not spotting the blunder.

An egregious and disturbing mistake by Colin Cowherd… Making a list of QBs that “can’t” win a Super Bowl and including the late Dwayne Haskins on it. Extremely bad.pic.twitter.com/XGKe2SpISa — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 8, 2023

This is awful from FS1, Colin Cowherd and everyone invovled. Cowherd made a list of "QBs that can’t win a Super Bowl" and including the late Dwayne Haskins on it and then read his name as well and didn't correct himself. Just so bad all around.pic.twitter.com/HlAtO9Tf3V — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 8, 2023

This is really bad. Colin Cowherd shows a graphic of “QBs that can’t win a Super Bowl” and the late Dwayne Haskins was on it. Wow. (Via @jasrifootball) pic.twitter.com/OLvMGOauFz — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) August 8, 2023

This is absolutely gross by Colin Cowherd. The fact that he read Dwayne Haskins name and continued talking like it was nothing is horrible. pic.twitter.com/wyKlj2tbAF — Grace (@gracesporttakes) August 8, 2023

Colin Cowherd making a list of QB’s who can’t win a Super Bowl… He included Dwayne Haskins who passed away in 2022. Absolutely awful from him and his production team @ColinCowherd @TheHerd pic.twitter.com/9RWuEqdm2N — Ernie (@es3_09) August 8, 2023

This is disgusting. FS1 & Colin Cowherd had a segment of QBs that “can’t” win a Super Bowl and included Dwayne Haskins, a former first-round pick who died last year after being struck by a car. pic.twitter.com/PkdMO22VLD — Kyle (@ImKyleMangum) August 8, 2023

Cowherd has yet to address the comments on his social media accounts.

