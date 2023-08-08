NFL News and Rumors

Colin Cowherd Lists Late Dwayne Haskins On List Of QBs Who Can’t Win Super Bowl

Colin Cowherd The Herd

On Tuesday, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd made an egregious error involving Dwayne Haskins, the former first-round pick tragically killed in April 2022.

Colin Cowherd Says Dwayne Haskins Is A QB Who Can’t Win Super Bowl

On his show The Herd, Cowherd listed 20 quarterbacks drafted since 2013 who cannot win the Super Bowl. Cowherd included Haskins on the list.

“And then the third category is 20 guys who are not getting to a Super Bowl and certainly not winning it,” Cowherd said during his segment. “And that’s everybody else. From Baker Mayfield, Teddy Bridgewater, Dwayne Haskins, guys that are just not …”

Cowherd stopped to point out a spelling error on the on-screen graphic, as it said “can” instead of “can’t.”

Haskins died on April 9, 2022, after he was hit by a dump truck trying to cross a Florida highway. Haskins last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, serving as the third-string quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph.

The Internet Quickly Pointed Out Cowherd’s Shocking Error

After the segment, the Internet quickly pointed out Cowherd’s error and immediately criticized the host and his team for not spotting the blunder.

Cowherd has yet to address the comments on his social media accounts.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
