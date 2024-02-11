Super Bowl LVIII will feature the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas. FS1’s Colin Cowherd shared his pick on The Herd. Check out Colin Cowherd’s Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions below.

On BetOnline, the 49ers are a 2-point favorite over the Chiefs. If the 49ers win, it will be their first Super Bowl victory since 1995.

The Chiefs enter the Super Bowl as underdogs for the third straight game this postseason. Kansas City won the previous two. Can they make it three in a row?

The 49ers and Chiefs previously met in Super Bowl LIV, with the Chiefs winning 31-20.

Colin Cowherd’s Super Bowl LVIII Expert Picks & Predictions

Cowherd shared his pick this past week on The Herd. The popular radio host is backing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to win their third Super Bowl in five seasons.

“I’m gonna take the points. I like Kansas City in a low-scoring game, 24-21,” Cowherd said.

Although he admits the 49ers have more “high-end” stars, Cowherd is worried about the pressure Kyle Shanahan faces due to Brock Purdy’s inexperience.

