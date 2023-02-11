NFL News and Rumors

Colin Cowherd Super Bowl Prediction: Chiefs To Beat Eagles 28-23

Author image
Garrett Kerman
3 min read
Colin Cowherd

Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is finally here and sports personality Colin Cowherd has made his prediction for the big game and he’s taking the Kansas City Chiefs to get the job done.

Coming into this weekend’s Super Bowl festivities, the Kansas City Chiefs are a slight 1-point underdog against the opposing Philadelphia Eagles

Colin Cowherd Super Bowl LVII Prediction:

Colin Cowherd Super Bowl 2023 Picks and Predictions

Colin Cowherd seems fairly confident in the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl this year but it’s not solely because they are the better team but because of the opposing quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

Colin Cowherd Picks Chiefs +105

Cowherd took a different approach when going against the Philadelphia Eagles. He believes that Jalen Hurts will be why the Eagles ultimately fall to the Chiefs.

“I’m making a bet against Jalen Hurts. He can’t throw the deep ball right now. Jalen Hurts is not healthy, he was bad against San Francisco.”Colin Cowherd

Since coming back from injury, Hurts has put up pedestrian numbers. In the three games since he has been back he has passed for only 504 yards and only two passing touchdowns. But in the playoffs Hurts has been utilizing his feet more rushing for 73 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Colin Coward Predicts Chiefs To Cover +1 Spread

Coward predicts that the Chiefs will beat the Eagles with an exact score of 28-23 covering the one-point spread. He has suggested that the Eagles had the easiest road to the Super Bowl, as they defeated the #6 seeded New York Giants and the #2 seeded San Francisco 49ers without their starting quarterback. Even though the 49ers may have been without their starting and even backup quarterbacks, it was the Eagles defensive end Haasan Reddick who made that possible.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been prolific offensively while the Philadelphia Eagles have been prolific defensively. The last time Patrick Mahomes faced an elite defense in the Super Bowl, it was against the Tampa Bay Buccanneers he threw two interceptions and the Chiefs were blown out 31-9.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
