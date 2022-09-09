NFL News and Rumors

Colin Cowherd’s NFL Week 1 Picks and Best Bets

James Foglio
Colin Cowherd's NFL Week 1 Picks and Best Bets
Colin Cowherd’s NFL Week 1 picks and best bets are available for the 2022 NFL season.

One of the football analyst’s most intriguing upset picks is Lions over Eagles. He’s predicting the Lions will win at least two games this month.

Continue reading to find out why Cowherd is sticking with his NFL Week 1 picks below.

Colin Cowherd’s NFL Week 1 Picks and Best Bets

For Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Colin Cowherd made his picks for these three matchups: Eagles vs. Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET, Raiders vs. Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET, and Packers vs. Vikings at 4:25 p.m. ET. He’s taking the underdog to win in each contest.

Eagles vs. Lions – Lions +4

For Colin Cowherd’s first pick for NFL Week 1, he’s picking the Lions to upset the Eagles at Ford Field. With new pieces, Cowherd thinks the Eagles offense will eventually gel. By the end of the year, Philadelphia will be a better team. As for one notable betting trend, the Eagles are 5-1 SU in their last six Week 1 games.

However, the show host also believes the Lions have had a pretty decent offseason. He said, “Average teams don’t think they’re average in September.” He thinks Detroit has a competent offense with Jared Goff, T.J. Hockenson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Penei Sewell.

Bet On Lions +4 at Bovada

Raiders vs. Chargers – Raiders +3.5

Next, Cowherd is liking the Raiders against the Chargers. They are 3.5-point underdogs on the road. He thinks the Bolts struggle to win big games, and he’s classifying Week 1 as a big game for them. Under head coach Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas finished the preseason undefeated.

Cowherd trusts Derek Carr to have a decent performance at SoFi Stadium. Although the Chargers added Khalil Mack in the offseason, he believes the Raiders are a sleeper team in the AFC. This will be a statement win for Vegas. Not to mention, the Raiders are 4-2 SU in their past six meetings versus the Bolts.

Bet On Raiders +3.5 at Bovada

Packers vs. Vikings – Vikings +1

Furthermore, in NFL Week 1, Colin Cowherd’s picking the Vikings to upset the Packers. He’s predicting that Aaron Rodgers will struggle without a veteran receiver to rely on. There’ll be trust issues between Rodgers and his young receivers. Cowherd makes a good point. For example, he mentioned Allen Lazard in last season’s divisional round loss against the 49ers.

Green Bay is not a team he thinks performs well under pressure. Last postseason reconfirmed his doubts. The Packers are 4-2 SU in their previous six matchups against the Vikings. Additionally, head coach Matt LaFleur also rested his starters during the preseason. Colin Cowherd’s counting on Minnesota to take full advantage of Green Bay’s rusty, reworked offense.

Bet On Vikings +1 at Bovada
James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
