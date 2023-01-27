College Basketball Coach Opens Up About Recruiting Bronny James

The race for Bronny James continues but it seems like the recruitment process hasn’t been easy. Bronny is the eldest son of Lakers superstar LeBron James and he’s become a bit of a celebrity in his own right. But more recently, he’s gained a skillset on the court that has turned him into one of the top two-way prospects in the 2023 class.

According to anonymous coaches, it’s nearly impossible to talk to Bronny and you must jump through “a thousand hoops” to get in touch with the young star. To outsiders, it seems like LeBron and his wife Savannah are protecting Bronny throughout the whole recruiting process.

Currently James is the 38th overall prospect, the 10th combo guard and the No.7 player in California.

On3 estimates that Bronny’s name, image, and likeness value is already worth $7.5M, the most in all of high school and college sports.

Anonymous Coach Opens Up About Recruiting Bronny James

It’s not a surprise that the James family is guiding Bronny through the recruiting process.

Unlike most 18 year olds, Bronny is under intense scrutiny and the media follows the young star everywhere.

A college coach recently came out about the frustrations over recruiting Bronny.

“I tried to get involved, but you had to jump through a thousand hoops just to get to the mom. You’re not allowed to talk to the kid. You have to schedule a time on Tuesday or Thursday with the publicist just to talk to the mom.” said the coach who remains anonymous.

Due to the protocols set up by the James family, coaches are having a tough time being able to talk to Bronny directly. If they do manage to set up a meeting, Savannah has been the mediator.

The James family aren’t the only ones that have a strict recruiting protocol. The same approach was used with Arch Manning in college football. The 17-year old nephew of NFL Future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton and Eli Manning refrains from doing interviews and declined all early college scholarship offers before committing to Texas.

Bronny James’ Top Three Schools

Bronny was recently named to the McDonald’s All-American Game but he has yet to make a commitment.

According to a L.A Times report, Bronny’s top three colleges are Ohio State, Oregon, and Southern California. He recently told On3: “I’m still open, but those are the options”.

While LeBron has been adamant that his son will ultimately have the choice of where he’s committing, he said that those three schools are probably in the “top five or six”.

There’s a chance that Bronny ends up going to Oregon. Dana Altman has officially offered Jame a scholarship and Bronny is reportedly interested in playing for the Oregon head coach.

Bronny wants to get to the NBA and knows that Altman has a history of player development and putting pros into the league.