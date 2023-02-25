It’s a full slate Saturday for college basketball and the last one before Mid-Major conference tournaments kick off next week with the power 5 conference tournaments less than two weeks away. As teams continue to jockey for position in those conference tournaments, many teams currently sit on the bubble for the NCAA tournament and are in desperate need of quality wins to bolster their resume late in the season. Let’s take a look at some big games and our favorite plays.

Missouri @ Georgia | SEC Network | 1 pm est

Georgia (18-12) has hit a rough patch in their season as they are fresh off of two back-to-back blowout SEC losses. On Saturday the 18th, the Dogs were embarrassed by Alabama to the tune of 108-59 on the road. And then again, they were humbled at Arkansas on Tuesday 97-65. That’s what makes this line against Missouri so interesting.

Many expected this to open closer to 8 or 9. It feels like a solid time to buy low on the Bulldogs. To come out on top, the Dawgs must utilize their speed and athleticism to dominate in transition, a strategy that could pay off handsomely against Missouri. Mizzou is coming off a big OT win at home against Mississippi State on Tuesday. But the Tigers have struggled ATS this season and are only 5-4 ATS on the road. It feels like a good time to buy low on the Dawgs and sell high on the Tigers.

Pick: Georgia+3.5

Kansas State @ Oklahoma State | ESPNU | 2 pm est

The Kansas State Wildcats have been a force to be reckoned with when playing on their home court this season, boasting one of the most underrated home-court advantages in college basketball.

According to Haslametric’s “Away From Home” metric, they are ranked a lowly 353rd, having suffered five consecutive losses on the road in league play. Despite coming off two significant wins against Iowa State and Baylor, it may be time to consider selling on Kansas State.

Regarding the matchup, Oklahoma State has the tools to neutralize Kansas State’s cutting action and can outrebound the Wildcats and limit second-chance opportunities. Furthermore, the Wildcats struggle with transition offense, a key area for teams to exploit before the Cowboys can set up their elite half-court defense. On the other hand, Oklahoma State’s offensive prowess lies in its ability to dominate the offensive glass, a weakness that Kansas State has been known to show. The return of 7-footer Moussa Cisse, who was absent in their previous meeting, will certainly bolster this effort.

The Cowboys’ bigger guards should be able to quickly drive past the Kansas State wings, a crucial element of their half-court offense. All signs point to this being a prime opportunity to sell high on the road-averse Wildcats and buy low on an Oklahoma State team that has dropped three straight

Pick: Oklahoma State -3.5

#25 Texas A&M @ Mississippi State | SEC Network | 3:30 pm est

Buzz Williams deserves a ton of credit for turning this Aggies squad around after a shaky 6-5 start to the season, which included a loss to Murray State and every bad home loss against Wofford.

While the Aggies have benefited from a relatively weak conference slate during a down year for the SEC, they’ve managed to capitalize on favorable whistle and end-game variance during their current six-game winning streak. Nevertheless, Texas A&M excels in three key areas:

Forcing turnovers (50th nationally)

Getting to the line (3rd in the country in FTA/FGA)

Offensive rebounding (7th in D-I)

What has hurt the Aggies this season is their ability to defend the three, even in a conference that doesn’t shoot it very well. The SEC actually ranks last in conference 3-point shooting percentage at 32%. Fortunately for the Aggies, their matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs seems favorable. The Bulldogs struggle to shoot from beyond the arc (359th) and can be careless with the ball, leaving them vulnerable to offensive rebounds.

While Mississippi State may seem like a clear underdog, it could still hold value from a pure numbers perspective. The line may be puzzling for some who feel the 21-7 Aggies should be the favorite here. But currently, 60% of tickets and almost 90% of the handle are on the Bulldogs. This Bulldogs team is very well-coached and has been playing their best basketball over the past month, going 6-4, with all four losses coming by just one possession to Kentucky, Florida, Alabama, and Missouri (in overtime). Additionally, the Bulldogs have a top-10 half-court defense and should dominate the offensive glass against the Aggies, who struggle in transition.

We like the Bulldogs at home in Starkville against an excellent Texas A&M squad. This should be a good one.

Pick: Mississippi State -1.5