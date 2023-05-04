College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball Transfer Portal 2023: Hunter Dickinson Commits to Kansas; Arizona Lands Jaden Bradley

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
dickinson goes to kansas (1)

The pursuit for the consensus top player in the men’s basketball transfer portal is over. Hunter Dickinson announced Thursday he committed to the Kansas Jayhawks. 

The former Michigan center, following a whirlwind recruiting tour, selected the Jayhawks over Georgetown, Kentucky, Maryland and Villanova. 

In his final season with the Wolverines, Dickinson averaged 18.5 points, nine rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. A classic back-to-the-basket center, Dickinson’s perimeter game has been a work in progress. 

He bid the Wolverines a final adieu in a Twitter post late Wednesday night, writing: “The initial decision for me to enter the portal was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. I’ve grown and learned so much in 3 years at Michigan.” 

At 7-foot-1, Dickinson gives the Jayhawks an element they did have last season: size. K.J. Adams, who stands at just 6-foot-7, played center last season.  

Dickinson, who has two years of eligibility remaining, also provides the program with a top-scoring option after Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick announced their intentions to enter the NBA Draft. 

Jaden Bradley Announces Commitment To Arizona 

After being named to the All-SEC Freshman Team last season, guard Jaden Bradley announced his intention to transfer to Arizona for the upcoming season. 

The former five-star recruit acknowledged the decision with a two-word tweet: “Bear Down.”  

“Arizona recruited me the first time around,” Bradley told ESPN. “I am familiar with their staff and fast-paced style of play. They run, they guard and move the ball.  

“Coach (Tommy) Lloyd is an upbeat and energetic guy who is heavy on player development. He is on the court with his guys outside of practice.” 

A part-time starter with Alabama last season, Bradley averaged 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Bradley will help fill a void for the new-look Wildcats’ roster. After exiting the NCAA Tournament in the first round, the ‘Cats lost Kerr Kriisa to West Virginia via the transfer portal in April. Center Azuolas Tubelis and wing Pelle Larsson are considering moves to the NBA. 

Tubelis and Larsson, who have yet to hire agents, have until June 12 to decide whether to remain in the NBA Draft or return to the Wildcats. 

Topics  
Arizona Wildcats College Basketball News and Rumors Kansas Jayhawks Michigan Wolverines
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
poker faced hunter dickinson transfer (1)

College Basketball Transfer Portal 2023: ‘Poker Faced’ Hunter Dickinson Leaves Kentucky Without Committing, Plans Villanova Visit

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 26 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
hunter dickinson visits kentucky (1)
College Basketball Transfer Portal 2023: Kentucky Hosts Hunter Dickinson After Losing A Pair Of Players; Vanderbilt, Memphis Down Contributors
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 24 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson flexes.
College Basketball Transfer Portal 2023: Hunter Dickinson Visiting Kentucky; Tre White Looking For New Program; Kansas Lands Shooter
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 20 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
juwan howard grow coach (1)
Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Wolverines Offer 5-Star Asa Newell, Target Transfers To Fill Out Roster Puzzle
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 7 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Emeka Okafor
March Madness 2023: Look at five UConn titles in March Madness history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 4 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari walks on the court.
NCAA Tournament 2024 Odds: Kentucky, Duke Top The List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 4 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
uconn final running away first half (1)
March Madness 2023: Twitter Reacts To Dominant UConn’s National Championship Run
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top