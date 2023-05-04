The pursuit for the consensus top player in the men’s basketball transfer portal is over. Hunter Dickinson announced Thursday he committed to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The former Michigan center, following a whirlwind recruiting tour, selected the Jayhawks over Georgetown, Kentucky, Maryland and Villanova.

In his final season with the Wolverines, Dickinson averaged 18.5 points, nine rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. A classic back-to-the-basket center, Dickinson’s perimeter game has been a work in progress.

He bid the Wolverines a final adieu in a Twitter post late Wednesday night, writing: “The initial decision for me to enter the portal was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. I’ve grown and learned so much in 3 years at Michigan.”

At 7-foot-1, Dickinson gives the Jayhawks an element they did have last season: size. K.J. Adams, who stands at just 6-foot-7, played center last season.

Dickinson, who has two years of eligibility remaining, also provides the program with a top-scoring option after Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick announced their intentions to enter the NBA Draft.

THE #1 RANKED PLAYER IN THE TRANSFER PORTAL IS HEADED TO KU! 7’1” 260 lbs Center Hunter Dickinson of Michigan has committed to Kansas; He averaged 18.5 PPG and 9.0 RPG this past season! pic.twitter.com/H2SDNX4Jqz — Kansas Jayhawk Fans (@FansOfKU) May 4, 2023

Jaden Bradley Announces Commitment To Arizona

After being named to the All-SEC Freshman Team last season, guard Jaden Bradley announced his intention to transfer to Arizona for the upcoming season.

The former five-star recruit acknowledged the decision with a two-word tweet: “Bear Down.”

“Arizona recruited me the first time around,” Bradley told ESPN. “I am familiar with their staff and fast-paced style of play. They run, they guard and move the ball.

“Coach (Tommy) Lloyd is an upbeat and energetic guy who is heavy on player development. He is on the court with his guys outside of practice.”

A part-time starter with Alabama last season, Bradley averaged 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Bradley will help fill a void for the new-look Wildcats’ roster. After exiting the NCAA Tournament in the first round, the ‘Cats lost Kerr Kriisa to West Virginia via the transfer portal in April. Center Azuolas Tubelis and wing Pelle Larsson are considering moves to the NBA.

Tubelis and Larsson, who have yet to hire agents, have until June 12 to decide whether to remain in the NBA Draft or return to the Wildcats.

Jaden Bradley 6'3 Former 5🌟 G Has Committed To The Arizona Wildcats! Highlights & More ⤵️ #Beardownhttps://t.co/JxSWvd3I7E pic.twitter.com/epsjngPI0b — BearDownU.com (@BearDownU) May 4, 2023