Hunter Dickson, one of the top players remaining on the men’s basketball transfer portal, is heading to Kentucky for a Sunday visit, according to @KentuckyRivals.

For Kentucky, it’s Round 2. The Wildcats’ coaching staff reportedly staged a Zoom meeting with Dickinson on April 5.

The 7-foot-1 center is an Alexandria, Va., native and has been linked to Georgetown and Maryland, where his former high school coach is now an assistant. Kansas also is pursuing Dickinson.

For Dickinson, it’s Round 2, as well. As a senior in high school, he unofficially visited the Lexington-based campus, but eventually chose Michigan. In 94 games with the Wolverines, Dickinson compiled per-game averages of 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds.

The Wildcats may need Dickinson if Oscar Tshiebwe declares for the NBA draft.

USC Losing Tre White, Gaining Bronny James?

If USC eventually earns a commitment from top prep combo guard Bronny James, it could help alter an otherwise dizzying offseason.

Tre White was voted as one of the top freshmen in the Pac-12 last season. He became the program’s latest defection. CBS Sports reported White entered the transfer portal after averaging nine points and five rebounds last season.

The Trojans also lost top sixth man Reese Dixon-Waters to San Diego State and one of the top recruits. Guard Silas Demary Jr. has asked to be released from his National Letter of Intent.

If James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James, commits, he would fill a combo guard void for the Trojans. The younger James is expected to soon make an announcement between USC, Ohio State and Oregon.

Kansas has addressed a big need with the addition of top 25 transfer Nicolas Timberlake https://t.co/f9xpziIS3p pic.twitter.com/D57PO1Isdo — Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) April 19, 2023

Kansas Gets Long-Range Shooting With Nicolas Timberlake

While Kansas coach Bill Self continues to court Dickinson, the Kansas coach made a move to fortify the perimeter.

The Jayhawks landed the commitment of Towson transfer Nicolas Timberlake, according to Stadium.

After spending five seasons at Townson, Timberlake enters his graduate season and is expected to add long-range shooting to the Jayhawks’ lineup. A 6-foot-4 wing, Timberlake scored 17.7 points per game last season.

Kansas beat out national champion UConn for Timberlake’s services. The Jayhawks will meet the Huskies during the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Dec. 1.