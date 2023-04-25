As Kentucky’s men’s basketball program welcomed a top free agent for a visit, the Wildcats lost two players to the transfer portal.

Former Michigan center Hunter Dickinson arrived in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday and was scheduled to remain on campus until Tuesday. Meanwhile, CJ Fredrick and Daimion Collins announced they have entered the portal.

As with a lot of teams during this era, the Wildcats’ roster remains fluid.

After two seasons at Iowa, Fredrick endured two injury-plagued campaigns with Kentucky and the rising redshirt senior plans to finish his collegiate career at his third destination.

Frederick, who fought through a series of injuries last season, averaged 6.1 points in 22.2 minutes. Cincinnati, Indiana, North Carolina and Notre Dame are among the programs that initially reached out to Frederick, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Collins, a sophomore and former McDonald’s All-American, likely is looking to play at a Texas-based university. The No. 16 overall player during the 2021 recruiting cycle, struggled to carve out a front-court role behind Keion Brooks Jr., Jacob Toppin and Oscar Tshiebwe.

Over the past year, Collins lost his father and grandfather. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Tyrin Lawrence Set To Leave Vanderbilt

After making a run to the quarterfinals of the NIT last season, Vanderbilt is losing seven of its top nine players from last season. Tyrin Lawrence, the Commodores’ second-leading scorer, is the latest to enter the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.com.

The guard averaged 13.1 points and 4.4 rebounds during the 2022-23 campaign. Lawrence initially declared for the NBA Draft, but did not hire an agent. He eventually pulled back after receiving reports he likely would not go in the first or second rounds.

The Commodores could be led by point guard Ezra Manjon and forward Colin Smith, the two returning major contributors from last season.

Johnathan Lawson Leaving Memphis

After two seasons with Memphis, Johnathan Lawson has entered the transfer portal, The Commercial Appeal reported Monday.

A 6-foot-6 shooting guard, Lawson averaged 3.4 points per game last season. Known as an outside shooter, the Memphis native connected on 41.3 percent of his 3-point attempts.

The Tigers roster is facing a major overhaul, losing five players to graduation, three to the portal and one announced he is turning pro. Coach Penny Hardaway has filled some of the holes, but still has three open scholarships.

Lawson’s younger brother, Chandler, remains with the program.