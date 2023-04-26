Hunter Dickinson, one of the top players in the men’s college basketball transfer portal, played his own game of poker during his three-day visit to Kentucky.

The former Michigan center departed Lexington, Kentucky, on Tuesday without committing to the Wildcats. The Athletic reported Dickinson enjoyed his recruiting trip, but remained “poker faced” and plans to visit Villanova on Friday.

Justin Moore, who played with Dickinson at DeMatha Catholic High School, is a guard with Villanova.

Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 traditional center who is developing his perimeter game, averaged 18.5 points and nine rebounds for the Wolverines last season. He is reportedly also being courted by Kansas, Maryland and Georgetown.

FWIW, vibes were good on Hunter Dickinson’s Kentucky visit, but I’ve heard all his trips described as “poker faced.” Hit Maryland and Georgetown previously (unofficial). Kansas and Kentucky the last few days. Villanova next. And maybe one more mystery visit. So we wait. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 25, 2023

Ex-Old Miss Guard Amaree Abram Selects Georgia Tech

After playing one season with Ole Miss, Amaree Abram entered the transfer portal last month and picked Georgia Tech as his next destination, according to several media reports.

The Port Arthur, Texas, product announced his decision on Wednesday. Abram considered offers from Georgia, LSU, Maryland and Ohio State, among others.

Still 18 years old, Abram connected with Yellow Jackets coach Damon Stoudamire.

“His read on my game was unique,” Abram told ESPN. “He made it clear how he planned to utilize my strengths, as well as how he planned to help me improve in some of the areas I need to work on.”

A former four-star recruit, Abram averaged eight points and two assists in 21 minutes as a freshman.

NEWS: Ole Miss transfer Amaree Abram has committed to Damon Stoudamire at Georgia Tech, he told ESPN. One of the youngest players in the portal at 18-years old, Abram was considered among the most promising freshmen guard prospects in the SEC. STORY: https://t.co/5UfOfTdorS pic.twitter.com/q9FDFotIF1 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 26, 2023

North Carolina Nabs Transfer Harrison Ingram

Coming off a season in which North Carolina sat home during March Madness, the Tar Heels are re-stocking the roster. They received another big boost from the transfer portal when Harrison Ingram announced his commitment.

A former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American, Ingram, a rising junior power forward, appeared in 65 games for Stanford and averaged 10.5 points per outing.

The Tar Heels finished 20-13 last season but will look drastically different in 2023-24. Joining Ingram via the portal are Paxson Wojcik (Brown), Cormac Ryan (Notre Dame) and Jae’Lyn Withers (Louisville).

NEWS: Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram has committed to North Carolina, he tells @On3sports. Former McDonald’s All-American. Averaged 10.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, & 3.7 APG this season. Story: https://t.co/048qpTxD6A pic.twitter.com/gPrxAAt2sJ — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 22, 2023