College Football Analysis & Picks | Ohio v Penn State | Can Bobcats Upset Favorites Penn State?

Ohio Bobcats (1-0) @ Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 9/10/2022 12:00 pm EDT.

Saturday, 9/10/2022 12:00 pm EDT. Venue: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA.

Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA. TV: Live on ABC.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Ohio +1100 +25.5 Penn State

-2800 -25.5

Total Over 54.5

-110 Under 54.5

–110

*Odds courtesy of Bovada

Week 1 Shootouts

When we talk about college football and Ohio, there’s usually a ‘State’ that follows. However, this Saturday afternoon, in one of the premier TV slots, the Ohio Bobcats take on Penn State. The Nittany Lions are 25.5 point favorites, and are fresh off the back of a last minute 35-31 victory at Purdue. Meanwhile, Ohio comes into the game on a high after defying expectations and beating favorites Florida Atlantic by 41-38.

How will this game be decided?

After looking at some of the advanced stats, it looks as though Penn State will be able to have their way with this Ohio defense through the air. Sean Clifford may not set the world alight but he is a solid college football player. He can do it with his legs too, so there is slight concern that this Ohio D will have issues dealing with him. The Bobcats gave up 364 yards through the air last week and this passing attack is probably a more challenging task than FAU. Clifford seemed to find something with Western Kentucky transfer, Mitchell Tinsley (7 recs, 84 yds, 1 TD) last week and that looks like the duo that will cause most issues again this week.

It is possible the same can be said for this Ohio team. Their best bet might be launching the football through air too. Purdue threw for 356 yards on this defense last week and Miami transfer, N’kosi Perry threw for 364 yards and 5 TDs in the Ohio victory over FAU. This would be all I would need to see as a coach to start out lobbing bombs and see how it goes for at least a half.

What is the Pick?

Hopefully, we see both teams airing out the football and not trying to ram it down each other’s throat. The pick is a small play on the OVER 54.5.

