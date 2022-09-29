College Football Best Bets Week 5 – Alabama vs. Arkansas Odds & Picks

The Arkansas Razorbacks host the Alabama Crimson tide in one of week five’s premier college football matchups on Saturday. Both teams are ranked in the top-25 of the AP poll giving this SEC clash a bit of extra spice. We take a look at the odds while offering our best bets and picks on the game.

#2 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) @ #20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 10/1/2022 3:30 pm EST.

Saturday, 10/1/2022 3:30 pm EST. Venue: Razorback Stadium. Fayetteville, AR.

Razorback Stadium. Fayetteville, AR. TV: Live on CBS.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Alabama -725 -17.5 (+100) Arkansas

+545 +17.5 (-120)

Total Points Line

Odds Over 61

-112 Under 61

-108

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Number two ranked Alabama will travel to the 20th ranked Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday as 17.5-point favorites. The undefeated Crimson Tide have performed well this season only failing to cover the spread once, against Texas. Meanwhile, Arkansas is 2-2 against the spread and will be looking to bounce back after a last minute field goal was unsuccessful in a loss against Texas A&M.

How will this game be decided?

This game is setting up to be a major battle in the trenches. The Arkansas offensive line are ranked top-3 in both run blocking and pass blocking by the boffins at PFF. However, Alabama’s rush D is ranked number one by the same people. Furthermore, they are ranked 13th in the pass rush metric.

Alabama have not really been tested bar the Texas game and they barely scraped home in that one. This Arkansas line is easily the best they have faced so far this season and the Razorbacks will be hopeful they can push this defense about a bit.

The offense got off to a fast start against A&M but did falter in the final three quarters. That may be a concern but a fumble by Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson that was returned for a touchdown really changed the course of the game and we can possibly look beyond that a bit.

Speaking of Jefferson, he is legit. He is responsible for 12 total touchdowns for the Razorbacks so far this season. With a college QB rating of over 175 and averaging over 4.3 yards per carry, he certainly possesses the ability to worry Alabama if this line holds up like we expect it to.

It is probably not reasonable to expect this defense to hold the Alabama offense to anything below 21. QB Bryce Young and RB Jahmyr Gibbs are exceptional offensive players and they are going to get theirs. The hope here is Arkansas are strong enough on offense to live with Alabama for the entire game.

What are the best bets and picks?