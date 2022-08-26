College Football Betting Picks Week 0: 70.5% of bettors favour Vanderbilt vs Hawaii

The 2022 college football season is about to get underway this weekend on Saturday, August 27, with action happening all across the United States and even Dublin, Ireland.

This weekend the College Football Season kicks off with a slate of high profile games beginning with Nebraska vs. Northwestern which is their 13th meeting on the football field and the first of the series outside of the US.

The game will be played in Dublin, Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. It’s the first major competition to kick off the 2022 season this Saturday followed by Wyoming vs. Illinois and several other Division I games.

Here is how bettors have placed their stakes for selected Week 0 fixtures:

Nebraska vs. Northwestern 61.2% on (Nebraska -13.5)

on (Nebraska -13.5) Illinois vs. Wyoming 89.7% on (Illinois -11)

on (Illinois -11) Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii 70.5% on (Vanderbilt)

on (Vanderbilt) FAU vs. Charlotte Over 74.6% on (Over 60.5)

According to BetOnline, Nebraska -11.5 is valued at a price of -110 at the time of publishing. The Cornhuskers are one of the most iconic teams in college sports and play their home games at Memorial Stadium, where it has sold out every game since 1962.

89.7% of bettors have backed Illinois -11, with the spread now sitting at -13.5 at a price of -110 on BetOnline.

Over 70% have put their faith in Vanderbilt against Hawaii, with the money line at -330 for the Commodores led by head coach Clark Lea.

Almost 75% have tipped over 60.5 points in the game between FAU and Charlotte, which currently sits at a price of -110 on BetOnline.

