College Football

College Football Coaches Bank Over $15 Million in Bonuses in 2023/24 Season

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
jim harbaugh raining cash

In the 2023/24 college football season, an unprecedented amount of money was awarded in bonuses to top coaches, reflecting the high stakes and substantial rewards in modern college sports. Head coaches from FBS public schools collectively earned over $15.5 million in bonuses for on-field performance, a record-breaking figure.

Jim Harbaugh Leads All Coaches in 2023 Bonuses

Jim Harbaugh, head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, led the pack with a staggering $3 million bonus after Michigan’s national championship victory. Close behind was Kalen De Boer of the Washington Huskies. De Boer received over $1 million despite a loss in the College Football Playoff (CFP) final to Michigan.

Additional significant bonuses were awarded to other coaches. Included in this list are Jeff Brohm of Louisville pocketed $800,000, and Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss, who earned $650,000. These figures illustrate the lucrative nature of college football coaching at the highest levels.

Some other notable coaches’ bonuses for on-field performances in the 2023/24 season are as follows:

  • Mike Norvell (Florida State) – $600,000
  • Nick Saban (Alabama) – $525,000
  • Brian Kelly (LSU) – $500,000
  • Kirk Ferentz (Iowa) – $475,000
  • Dan Lanning (Oregon) – $450,000
  • Steve Sarkisian (Texas) – $300,000
  • Kirby Smart (Georgia ) – $275,000

Several of these coaches also earned additional bonuses for their players’ academic performance.

Coaches Earning Up To 36% of Salary in Bonuses

The bonus structures are often complex and based on a variety of performance metrics, including playoff appearances, championship wins, and other key milestones. For instance, Harbaugh’s $3 million bonus was part of a structured payout that increased with each achievement, culminating in the national championship win.

Jim Harbaugh’s $3 million bonus and Toledo’s Jason Candles $400k bonus were both equal to 36 percent of their salary. Trailing just behind this duo is Tim Beck of Coastal Carolina, who earned $350,000 in incentives. This was the equivalent of 35 percent of his $1 million salary.

This trend of escalating bonuses is a clear indicator of the evolving landscape of college sports, where success on the field translates to substantial financial rewards off it. As the stakes in college football continue to rise, so too do the rewards for those who lead their teams to victory.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
jim harbaugh sign stealing 2

Jim Harbaugh Will Earn $3 Million in Bonus Money if Michigan Wins College Football Playoff National Championship

Author image David Evans  •  23h
College Football
michael penix
Top 2024 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in the College Football Playoff Championship Game
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 8 2024
College Football
Young adult men friends watching American football
College Football National Championship Kickoff Time, Channel, Broadcasts & How To Watch
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 8 2024
College Football
michigan rose bowl win 2
Paul Finebaum College Football Playoff National Championship Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 5 2024
College Football
michigan rose bowl win
Joel Klatt College Football Playoff National Championship Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 5 2024
College Football
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Washington v Alabama
Does the Alabama Transfer Portal Exodus Signify Nick Saban’s Retirement or Lack of Faith in Tommy Rees & Coaches?
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 4 2024
College Football
cooper dejean
Cooper DeJean Draft Projection, Profile, 40 Time & College Highlights
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 4 2024
More News
Arrow to top