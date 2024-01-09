In the 2023/24 college football season, an unprecedented amount of money was awarded in bonuses to top coaches, reflecting the high stakes and substantial rewards in modern college sports. Head coaches from FBS public schools collectively earned over $15.5 million in bonuses for on-field performance, a record-breaking figure.

Jim Harbaugh Leads All Coaches in 2023 Bonuses

Jim Harbaugh, head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, led the pack with a staggering $3 million bonus after Michigan’s national championship victory. Close behind was Kalen De Boer of the Washington Huskies. De Boer received over $1 million despite a loss in the College Football Playoff (CFP) final to Michigan.

Additional significant bonuses were awarded to other coaches. Included in this list are Jeff Brohm of Louisville pocketed $800,000, and Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss, who earned $650,000. These figures illustrate the lucrative nature of college football coaching at the highest levels.

Some other notable coaches’ bonuses for on-field performances in the 2023/24 season are as follows:

Mike Norvell (Florida State) – $600,000

Nick Saban (Alabama) – $525,000

Brian Kelly (LSU) – $500,000

Kirk Ferentz (Iowa) – $475,000

Dan Lanning (Oregon) – $450,000

Steve Sarkisian (Texas) – $300,000

Kirby Smart (Georgia ) – $275,000

Several of these coaches also earned additional bonuses for their players’ academic performance.

Coaches Earning Up To 36% of Salary in Bonuses

The bonus structures are often complex and based on a variety of performance metrics, including playoff appearances, championship wins, and other key milestones. For instance, Harbaugh’s $3 million bonus was part of a structured payout that increased with each achievement, culminating in the national championship win.

Jim Harbaugh’s $3 million bonus and Toledo’s Jason Candles $400k bonus were both equal to 36 percent of their salary. Trailing just behind this duo is Tim Beck of Coastal Carolina, who earned $350,000 in incentives. This was the equivalent of 35 percent of his $1 million salary.

This trend of escalating bonuses is a clear indicator of the evolving landscape of college sports, where success on the field translates to substantial financial rewards off it. As the stakes in college football continue to rise, so too do the rewards for those who lead their teams to victory.